Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

1031 ORLEANS Avenue

1031 Orleans Avenue · (504) 908-9333
Location

1031 Orleans Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,950

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Beautifully renovated 19th century Creole Townhouse circa 1835 with many stunning historical details left intact. Comes turnkey ready completely furnished with utilities, cable and internet included. This French Quarter Mansion has a grand 3 story staircase, gorgeous chandeliers and has been luxuriously appointed for your comfort. Balcony off master. Includes a gourmet kitchen, very large bedrooms, a courtyard with a fountain, and a guest house. Maid service is available. Parking is negotiable. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 ORLEANS Avenue have any available units?
1031 ORLEANS Avenue has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 ORLEANS Avenue have?
Some of 1031 ORLEANS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 ORLEANS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1031 ORLEANS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 ORLEANS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1031 ORLEANS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1031 ORLEANS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1031 ORLEANS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1031 ORLEANS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 ORLEANS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 ORLEANS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1031 ORLEANS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1031 ORLEANS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1031 ORLEANS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 ORLEANS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 ORLEANS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
