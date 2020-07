Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Spacious Townhouse located in the heart of Metairie. This furnished home features 3 full bedrooms on the second floor with a possible 4th bedroom/office on the main floor, 2.5 baths, Primary Bedroom Suite, fenced in courtyard, open concept, large kitchen island/peninsula, washer and dryer. 2 parking spots located in rear of the Townhouse w/ POOL!!! Don't miss this one! HOUSE CAN BE UNFURNISHED UPON REQUEST.