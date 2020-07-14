Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ice maker oven range Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Save up to $500 on our already low move-in costs! Plenty of space with almost 1500 sq ft! Enjoy the convenience of maintenance-free living with the benefits of a private home!* The Camelot Court community of townhomes are perfect for those seeking private home benefits and apartment living convenience. Spoil yourself with the comforts you deserve here at Camelot Court. Each residence has a private backyard, driveway and outside storage.Most townhomes are located on a charming cul de sac and have backyard access to an inviting pool and beautifully landscaped courtyard area where you can enjoy relaxing or recreation. Residents enjoy unmatched space, fully-equipped kitchens, formal living and dining rooms, and washer/dryer or connections inside the home at our apartments.Centrally located in Metairie, we are near I-10 and Causeway Blvd., placing you close to everything imaginable. Our on-site Service Team is waiting to help you experience the best in apartment living and is dedicated to providing a wonderful experience every step of the way.With 24/7 emergency maintenance, online services, a phenomenal resident rewards program, and an ongoing resident referral program, you may never want to leave!*Furnished Corporate Apartments Available!