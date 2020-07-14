All apartments in Metairie
Find more places like Camelot Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Metairie, LA
/
Camelot Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Camelot Court

3710 Lilac Ln · (425) 529-5507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Metairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA 70001
Cleary 4

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2426D · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2417C · Avail. Jul 24

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camelot Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Save up to $500 on our already low move-in costs! Plenty of space with almost 1500 sq ft! Enjoy the convenience of maintenance-free living with the benefits of a private home!* The Camelot Court community of townhomes are perfect for those seeking private home benefits and apartment living convenience. Spoil yourself with the comforts you deserve here at Camelot Court. Each residence has a private backyard, driveway and outside storage.Most townhomes are located on a charming cul de sac and have backyard access to an inviting pool and beautifully landscaped courtyard area where you can enjoy relaxing or recreation. Residents enjoy unmatched space, fully-equipped kitchens, formal living and dining rooms, and washer/dryer or connections inside the home at our apartments.Centrally located in Metairie, we are near I-10 and Causeway Blvd., placing you close to everything imaginable. Our on-site Service Team is waiting to help you experience the best in apartment living and is dedicated to providing a wonderful experience every step of the way.With 24/7 emergency maintenance, online services, a phenomenal resident rewards program, and an ongoing resident referral program, you may never want to leave!*Furnished Corporate Apartments Available!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $350 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500-$750
fee: $100 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: Weight Limit 60 lbs. full grown. Restricted breeds include any dogs which are partial or full Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd, or Boxer.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camelot Court have any available units?
Camelot Court has 2 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camelot Court have?
Some of Camelot Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camelot Court currently offering any rent specials?
Camelot Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camelot Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Camelot Court is pet friendly.
Does Camelot Court offer parking?
Yes, Camelot Court offers parking.
Does Camelot Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camelot Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camelot Court have a pool?
Yes, Camelot Court has a pool.
Does Camelot Court have accessible units?
No, Camelot Court does not have accessible units.
Does Camelot Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camelot Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Camelot Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camelot Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Camelot Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St
Metairie, LA 70001
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave
Metairie, LA 70002
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr
Metairie, LA 70006
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue
Metairie, LA 70005
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St
Metairie, LA 70001
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Metairie, LA 70003

Similar Pages

Metairie 1 BedroomsMetairie 2 Bedrooms
Metairie Apartments with BalconyMetairie Pet Friendly Places
Metairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Hammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAPrairieville, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity