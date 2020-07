Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office. Kitchen has a refrigerator, microwave, gas cooktop,eat-in area, and plenty of cabinets for storage. The den has two patio doors that opens to the large covered patio.

Large 2 car garage detached. Landscaped, fenced yard maintained by owner. Driveway can accomodate

several cars. Washer, dryer, refrigerator remain