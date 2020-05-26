All apartments in Metairie
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:48 AM

416 BONNABEL Boulevard

416 Bonnabel Boulevard · (504) 920-3396
Location

416 Bonnabel Boulevard, Metairie, LA 70005
Bonnabel Boulevard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! This recently updated townhome boasts a fantastic layout for everyday living and for entertaining, w/ open living area and powder room downstairs and 3 bdms/2 ba upstairs. New appliances including fridge, d/w, stove, and w/d, plus new carpet and freshly painted walls. Master bedroom with en-suite bath, large walk-in closet, and balcony. Fenced private yard w/ covered patio, lockable storage. Live easy in this central location with quick access to I-10, Causeway, Metairie Road, and Vets! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 BONNABEL Boulevard have any available units?
416 BONNABEL Boulevard has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 BONNABEL Boulevard have?
Some of 416 BONNABEL Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 BONNABEL Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
416 BONNABEL Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 BONNABEL Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 416 BONNABEL Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Metairie.
Does 416 BONNABEL Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 416 BONNABEL Boulevard offers parking.
Does 416 BONNABEL Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 BONNABEL Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 BONNABEL Boulevard have a pool?
No, 416 BONNABEL Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 416 BONNABEL Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 416 BONNABEL Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 416 BONNABEL Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 BONNABEL Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 BONNABEL Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 BONNABEL Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
