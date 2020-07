Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous newly renovated 4plex in the heart of Old Metairie! Walking distance to all new restaurants and boutiques on Metairie Road. Bright and sunny 1BD/1BA unit features wood like floors, new kitchen and bath, washer/ dryer in unit, porch area and off street parking. These thoughtfully designed units won't last long!