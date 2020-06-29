All apartments in Inniswold
Find more places like The Gates At Citiplace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inniswold, LA
/
The Gates At Citiplace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

The Gates At Citiplace

2500 Gates Cir · (225) 372-5850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
6 weeks FREE for 12-15 month leases! *Call for details
Browse Similar Places
Inniswold
See all
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA 70809
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2827 · Avail. Sep 7

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1832 · Avail. Aug 31

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 0834 · Avail. Sep 8

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2037 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 1025 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 2612 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gates At Citiplace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
tennis court
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
key fob access
online portal
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Welcome to The Gates at Citiplace, conveniently located in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our residents enjoy close proximity to the city's most distinctive businesses, shopping, world-class restaurants, entertainment, and cultural venues. When you enter The Gates at Citiplace, you will find exquisite surroundings with resort-quality amenities; caring, professional management; and meticulous maintenance. Our large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments feature extraordinary details, elegant decor, and the option of cozy fireplaces and private attached garages. Just a few steps from your residence, you can serve up an exciting game of tennis with friends or work out in our 24-7 community fitness center, featuring state-of-the-art equipment to help you trim and tone. Ready to cool off? Take a dip in the pool or just lounge by the poolside. W

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/$75
Deposit: $350 - Up to one month's rent
Additional: Service fee is $30 for a one-bedroom, $35 for a two-bedroom and $40 for a three-bedroom. Renter's insurance required.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350- $500 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. 35lbs max limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio / balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gates At Citiplace have any available units?
The Gates At Citiplace has 10 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Gates At Citiplace have?
Some of The Gates At Citiplace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gates At Citiplace currently offering any rent specials?
The Gates At Citiplace is offering the following rent specials: 6 weeks FREE for 12-15 month leases! *Call for details
Is The Gates At Citiplace pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gates At Citiplace is pet friendly.
Does The Gates At Citiplace offer parking?
Yes, The Gates At Citiplace offers parking.
Does The Gates At Citiplace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Gates At Citiplace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gates At Citiplace have a pool?
Yes, The Gates At Citiplace has a pool.
Does The Gates At Citiplace have accessible units?
Yes, The Gates At Citiplace has accessible units.
Does The Gates At Citiplace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gates At Citiplace has units with dishwashers.
Does The Gates At Citiplace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Gates At Citiplace has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Gates At Citiplace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Inniswold 1 BedroomsInniswold 2 Bedrooms
Inniswold Apartments with PoolInniswold Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Inniswold Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Walker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Terrace Inniswold

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity