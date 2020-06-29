Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill key fob access online portal

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



Welcome to The Gates at Citiplace, conveniently located in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our residents enjoy close proximity to the city's most distinctive businesses, shopping, world-class restaurants, entertainment, and cultural venues. When you enter The Gates at Citiplace, you will find exquisite surroundings with resort-quality amenities; caring, professional management; and meticulous maintenance. Our large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments feature extraordinary details, elegant decor, and the option of cozy fireplaces and private attached garages. Just a few steps from your residence, you can serve up an exciting game of tennis with friends or work out in our 24-7 community fitness center, featuring state-of-the-art equipment to help you trim and tone. Ready to cool off? Take a dip in the pool or just lounge by the poolside. W