Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard

Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana



Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A serene community of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, Broadmoor Plantation Apartments offers everything one could want in an apartment home. When you reside with us, you’ll enjoy several in-home and shared amenities, including central climate control, a private balcony or patio, oversized closets, and washer and dryer connections in select units. Step outside to discover even more, including four on-site laundry facilities, a brand-new swimming pool, on-site courtyards, and pet-friendly accommodations. We also include water, sewer, trash and pest control services in your monthly rent. Call Broadmoor Plantation Apartments today to learn more!



Suburban Living With Urban Flair



For the best in Baton Rouge living, look no further than Broadmoor Plantation Apartments. Offering residents easy access to everything in the greater metropolitan area, as well as nearby suburbs like Denham Springs and Port Allen, our community is supplied with convenience. When you reside with us, you not only enjoy everything found within our community, but also everything Baton Rouge has to offer, including authentic Creole and Cajun fare, high-energy entertainment venues, and local schools and universities. Parents of school-aged children will appreciate living within proximity of Broadmoor Elementary School, Broadmoor Middle School, and Broadmoor Senior High School, and students of Louisiana State University and Southern University will enjoy an easy commute to and from campus. Come home to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments today!





Broadmoor Plantation Apartments is a pet-friendly apartment community and provides a wonderful place for you and your pet to live. Pets are known to better your physical health and mental well-being. They also ensure a more active social life and lower stress at work. With all these benefits, we understand why you would want to have a lovable companion to greet you upon your return every evening. Broadmoor Plantation Apartments believes that pet-friendly homes are an important part of life, which is why we have policies to accommodate pet ownership. Restrictions apply. Please contact our leasing office for further information.