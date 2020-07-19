All apartments in Baton Rouge
Broadmoor Plantation

10530 Florida Blvd · (225) 255-0855
Location

10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 642 · Avail. Sep 11

$605

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 16

$635

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$635

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. Sep 10

$695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 864 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 437 · Avail. Aug 12

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadmoor Plantation.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A serene community of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, Broadmoor Plantation Apartments offers everything one could want in an apartment home. When you reside with us, you’ll enjoy several in-home and shared amenities, including central climate control, a private balcony or patio, oversized closets, and washer and dryer connections in select units. Step outside to discover even more, including four on-site laundry facilities, a brand-new swimming pool, on-site courtyards, and pet-friendly accommodations. We also include water, sewer, trash and pest control services in your monthly rent. Call Broadmoor Plantation Apartments today to learn more!

Suburban Living With Urban Flair

For the best in Baton Rouge living, look no further than Broadmoor Plantation Apartments. Offering residents easy access to everything in the greater metropolitan area, as well as nearby suburbs like Denham Springs and Port Allen, our community is supplied with convenience. When you reside with us, you not only enjoy everything found within our community, but also everything Baton Rouge has to offer, including authentic Creole and Cajun fare, high-energy entertainment venues, and local schools and universities. Parents of school-aged children will appreciate living within proximity of Broadmoor Elementary School, Broadmoor Middle School, and Broadmoor Senior High School, and students of Louisiana State University and Southern University will enjoy an easy commute to and from campus. Come home to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments today!


Broadmoor Plantation Apartments is a pet-friendly apartment community and provides a wonderful place for you and your pet to live. Pets are known to better your physical health and mental well-being. They also ensure a more active social life and lower stress at work. With all these benefits, we understand why you would want to have a lovable companion to greet you upon your return every evening. Broadmoor Plantation Apartments believes that pet-friendly homes are an important part of life, which is why we have policies to accommodate pet ownership. Restrictions apply. Please contact our leasing office for further information.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 25 lb max - full grown
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: 25 lbs max - full grown
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: 25 lbs max - full grown
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadmoor Plantation have any available units?
Broadmoor Plantation has 7 units available starting at $605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadmoor Plantation have?
Some of Broadmoor Plantation's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadmoor Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
Broadmoor Plantation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadmoor Plantation pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadmoor Plantation is pet friendly.
Does Broadmoor Plantation offer parking?
Yes, Broadmoor Plantation offers parking.
Does Broadmoor Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
No, Broadmoor Plantation does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadmoor Plantation have a pool?
Yes, Broadmoor Plantation has a pool.
Does Broadmoor Plantation have accessible units?
No, Broadmoor Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does Broadmoor Plantation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadmoor Plantation has units with dishwashers.
