957 Grebe Street

Newly renovated, 698 square foot, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Scotland Heights Apartments. Conveniently located outside the gates of Southern University.



Features include: Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with electric range/oven and refrigerator/freezer.



Amenities include: washer/dryer hookups; vinyl and ceramic tile flooring (no carpet); new cabinets and fixtures; fresh paint throughout.



Must see to appreciate!



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.