Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:37 PM

957 Grebe Street

957 Grebe St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2078498
Location

957 Grebe St, Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Scotlandville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated, 698 square foot, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Scotland Heights Apartments. Conveniently located outside the gates of Southern University.

Features include: Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with electric range/oven and refrigerator/freezer.

Amenities include: washer/dryer hookups; vinyl and ceramic tile flooring (no carpet); new cabinets and fixtures; fresh paint throughout.

Must see to appreciate!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Grebe Street have any available units?
957 Grebe Street has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 Grebe Street have?
Some of 957 Grebe Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Grebe Street currently offering any rent specials?
957 Grebe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Grebe Street pet-friendly?
No, 957 Grebe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 957 Grebe Street offer parking?
No, 957 Grebe Street does not offer parking.
Does 957 Grebe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 957 Grebe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Grebe Street have a pool?
No, 957 Grebe Street does not have a pool.
Does 957 Grebe Street have accessible units?
No, 957 Grebe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Grebe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 957 Grebe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
