957 Grebe Street

Amenities
Newly renovated, 698 square foot, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Scotland Heights Apartments. Conveniently located outside the gates of Southern University.
Features include: Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with electric range/oven and refrigerator/freezer.
Amenities include: washer/dryer hookups; vinyl and ceramic tile flooring (no carpet); new cabinets and fixtures; fresh paint throughout.
Must see to appreciate!
Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.