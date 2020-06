Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen

All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer

Has fenced yard with patio

Each person has their own bed/bathroom

On LSU bus route



No smoking in unit

Tenant responsible for water, electric, internet/TV

Non-refundable pet fee of $200/pet - limit 1 pet/unit - size and breed must be approved



