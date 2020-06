Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5111 Arlington Ct. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse on LSU Bus Route ! - Directions: College to Lee to Brightside. Arlington Plantation is on the left just past traffic signal.

Subdivision:Arlington Plantation Townhomes



3 BEDROOMS

3 BATHROOMS

1,555 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 1,300.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300.00

PET FRIENDLY on a case by case basis! Call for Details!



Description:

Washer & Dryer Remain

Fridge Remains

No utilities included in the rent

Corner unit close to the gates and the LSU Bus Stop

Gated Community



