Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

3619 CHRISTINA AVE Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to campus. - 3 bedroom 2 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan. Tile in kitchen. Wood vinyl plank in living room and bedrooms. Close to LSU and Downtown.



Feel free to go online at www.personaltouchpropertiesllc.com for more information and where you may fill,out our online application. Call 225-413-8882 or 225.769.5005 for more information.



(RLNE2304972)