Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B

310 Convention St · (225) 772-2072
Location

310 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801
Downtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Gorgeous Apartment at The Grand Lady downtown 310 Convention Street.
Wall of Windows, Hardwood Floors, 12 foot ceilings, Stainless Appliances, Washer/Dryer, private parking included. Front Porch access. Beautiful Property renovated in 2015, on the National Historic Register.
VIRTUAL TOUR GOT TO : https://youtu.be/TSN7dYerw HIGHLIGHT THIS LINK AND RIGHT CLICK TO SEE
The beautiful Downtown Grand Lady Apartments at 310 Convention. Unit 2-B This apartment has wall of windows overlooking Convention with 12' ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, open floor plan living and kitchen area. Victorian home renovated in 2015 unique property in Baton Rouge. Private parking included in rent. Property surrounded by wrought iron gate access to residents only. Nothing like it in Baton Rouge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B have any available units?
310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B have?
Some of 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B currently offering any rent specials?
310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B pet-friendly?
No, 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B offer parking?
Yes, 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B does offer parking.
Does 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B have a pool?
No, 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B does not have a pool.
Does 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B have accessible units?
No, 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B has units with dishwashers.
