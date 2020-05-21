310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Gorgeous Apartment at The Grand Lady downtown 310 Convention Street.

Wall of Windows, Hardwood Floors, 12 foot ceilings, Stainless Appliances, Washer/Dryer, private parking included. Front Porch access. Beautiful Property renovated in 2015, on the National Historic Register.

The beautiful Downtown Grand Lady Apartments at 310 Convention. Unit 2-B This apartment has wall of windows overlooking Convention with 12' ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, open floor plan living and kitchen area. Victorian home renovated in 2015 unique property in Baton Rouge. Private parking included in rent. Property surrounded by wrought iron gate access to residents only. Nothing like it in Baton Rouge.