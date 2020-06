Amenities

2405 Brightside #29 - Three story townhome located in a gated community off Brightside, just south of LSU near the bus line. This spacious unit comes with all kitchen appliances and washer & dryer. It has ceramic tile and vanities with granite countertops. It is alarm equipped with the living area and half bath on the first floor, two bedrooms and a jack and jill bath on the second and the master on the 3rd floor. 2 week free move in special.

Prospective tenants please apply at: https://www.rentapplication.net/apply/lbbr/



(RLNE3340968)