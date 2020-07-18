All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:28 PM

2403 Brightside Dr

2403 Brightside Drive · (225) 307-8256
Location

2403 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 28 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Huge 3 bedroom condo in a gated community that is conveniently located close to LSU campus and has private clubhouse, swimming pool, 24 hour work out facilities. Condo features open kitchen with large island with extra cabinets and bar seating. Appliances included: Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, electric range, washer and dryer. Easy access to enjoy your own private outdoor space on your fenced in patio. Half bath located downstairs for the guests to use. Three designated and assigned parking spots for your unit with plenty of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Brightside Dr have any available units?
2403 Brightside Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Brightside Dr have?
Some of 2403 Brightside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Brightside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Brightside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Brightside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Brightside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 2403 Brightside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Brightside Dr offers parking.
Does 2403 Brightside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Brightside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Brightside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Brightside Dr has a pool.
Does 2403 Brightside Dr have accessible units?
No, 2403 Brightside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Brightside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Brightside Dr has units with dishwashers.
