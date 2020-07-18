2403 Brightside Dr

Amenities

Huge 3 bedroom condo in a gated community that is conveniently located close to LSU campus and has private clubhouse, swimming pool, 24 hour work out facilities. Condo features open kitchen with large island with extra cabinets and bar seating. Appliances included: Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, electric range, washer and dryer. Easy access to enjoy your own private outdoor space on your fenced in patio. Half bath located downstairs for the guests to use. Three designated and assigned parking spots for your unit with plenty of guest parking.