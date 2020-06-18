2140 Belfleur Street

Amenities

Let LaFosse construction build your dream home in Rouzan! Enter from a spacious antique brick front porch complete with a gas lantern and floor to ceiling windows to 12 foot ceilings and light filled rooms. The trim work features large baseboards and crown with solid 8" doors in a transitional style. Top quality wood runs throughout the home. The large living and dining areas feature designer light fixtures from Textures and a gas fireplace with a beautiful fireplace surround. The living area opens to the landscaped courtyard with a brick fence and iron gates. The rear porch includes a gas hook up for a barbecue pit. An upscale kitchen adjoins the living room and dining room with custom cabinets, granite countertops, luxury backsplash, Emtek hardware, a WOLF range, and under cabinet lighting. A half bath completes the living -entertaining area's amenities. The oversized master suite has courtyard views with upscale floors and multiple closets for storage. A stand alone tub and large shower with tiled shower hallway make this bath easy to maintain with no glass door. There is a handheld shower faucet in the shower. Security cameras enhance a traditional security system with a key pad at the garage entry.