All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 2140 Belfleur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
2140 Belfleur Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

2140 Belfleur Street

2140 Belfleur St · (225) 768-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2140 Belfleur St, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Let LaFosse construction build your dream home in Rouzan! Enter from a spacious antique brick front porch complete with a gas lantern and floor to ceiling windows to 12 foot ceilings and light filled rooms. The trim work features large baseboards and crown with solid 8" doors in a transitional style. Top quality wood runs throughout the home. The large living and dining areas feature designer light fixtures from Textures and a gas fireplace with a beautiful fireplace surround. The living area opens to the landscaped courtyard with a brick fence and iron gates. The rear porch includes a gas hook up for a barbecue pit. An upscale kitchen adjoins the living room and dining room with custom cabinets, granite countertops, luxury backsplash, Emtek hardware, a WOLF range, and under cabinet lighting. A half bath completes the living -entertaining area's amenities. The oversized master suite has courtyard views with upscale floors and multiple closets for storage. A stand alone tub and large shower with tiled shower hallway make this bath easy to maintain with no glass door. There is a handheld shower faucet in the shower. Security cameras enhance a traditional security system with a key pad at the garage entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Belfleur Street have any available units?
2140 Belfleur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baton Rouge, LA.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Belfleur Street have?
Some of 2140 Belfleur Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Belfleur Street currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Belfleur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Belfleur Street pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Belfleur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 2140 Belfleur Street offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Belfleur Street does offer parking.
Does 2140 Belfleur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Belfleur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Belfleur Street have a pool?
No, 2140 Belfleur Street does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Belfleur Street have accessible units?
No, 2140 Belfleur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Belfleur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Belfleur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2140 Belfleur Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Pet Friendly Places
Baton Rouge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity