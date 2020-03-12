All apartments in Baton Rouge
1818 Cherokee St.

1818 Cherokee Street · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1818 Cherokee Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1818 Cherokee St. · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Garden District Home for Rent - 3BR, 2 full Baths, Single family home, 2,000 Sqft, w/separate living and dining areas
Large Kitchen, SS appliances
Separate Utility Room
Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower also includes walk in closet
Air Conditions sun room
Ceiling Fans
Conveniently located to LSU, Downtown, City Park and I-10
Central Air andHeating
Deposit: one months rent
Pets welcome additional $100/mo rent
One year lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance

Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

(RLNE5126219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

