1818 Cherokee St.

Amenities
Large Garden District Home for Rent - 3BR, 2 full Baths, Single family home, 2,000 Sqft, w/separate living and dining areas
Large Kitchen, SS appliances
Separate Utility Room
Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower also includes walk in closet
Air Conditions sun room
Ceiling Fans
Conveniently located to LSU, Downtown, City Park and I-10
Central Air andHeating
Deposit: one months rent
Pets welcome additional $100/mo rent
One year lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance
Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com
- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.
- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.
(RLNE5126219)