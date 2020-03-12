1818 Cherokee St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Large Garden District Home for Rent - 3BR, 2 full Baths, Single family home, 2,000 Sqft, w/separate living and dining areas

Large Kitchen, SS appliances

Separate Utility Room

Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower also includes walk in closet

Air Conditions sun room

Ceiling Fans

Conveniently located to LSU, Downtown, City Park and I-10

Central Air andHeating

Deposit: one months rent

Pets welcome additional $100/mo rent

One year lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance



