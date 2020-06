Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool

3 Bedroom Condominium located in the gated Highland Village Condominiums off of E BOYD DR, off of Highland rd. 2 Story condo with 3 bed, 2 bath. Washer, Dryer included, along with refrigerator, dishwasher, etc. Excellent location, within walking distance of campus. This complex is gated and has security camera's. Also has a pool.



