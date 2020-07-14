All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1250 Sharlo Ave

1250 Sharlo Avenue · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1250 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1250 Sharlo Ave · Avail. Jul 31

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1250 Sharlo Ave Available 07/31/20 4 bedroom Sharlo Townhouse Near LSU - This 4br/2ba townhouse is conveniently located on the LSU bus route. It has a well maintained interior complete with wood floors, a fireplace and patio. It has been freshly painted and new blinds have been installed. The townhouse comes furnished with a washer, dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher. Call today to schedule a showing!

Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

(RLNE2249481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Sharlo Ave have any available units?
1250 Sharlo Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Sharlo Ave have?
Some of 1250 Sharlo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Sharlo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Sharlo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Sharlo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Sharlo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Sharlo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Sharlo Ave offers parking.
Does 1250 Sharlo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Sharlo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Sharlo Ave have a pool?
No, 1250 Sharlo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Sharlo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1250 Sharlo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Sharlo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Sharlo Ave has units with dishwashers.
