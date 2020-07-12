/
clifton
clifton
129 Apartments for rent in Clifton, Louisville, KY
$
6 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$908
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
1 Unit Available
125 N Keats Ave
125 North Keats Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
850 sqft
This charming 3rd floor, 1 bedroom apartment, in a quiet well maintained building, is walking distance to multiple shops and restaurants on Frankfort Ave. This recently remodeled apartment features hardwood floors and an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
1932 Frankfort Ave
1932 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1400 sqft
Sweet Frankfort Ave. location! Wonderful renovated townhome apt. on 2nd and 3rd floors of this Victorian duplex. Despite modern amenities, you get cool touches, exposed brick, high ceilings, tall windows.
1 Unit Available
104 Weist Place
104 Weist Place, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1410 sqft
This recently constructed condominium features updated flooring, paint, and stainless appliances. The unit boasts an open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen and living room and an excellent master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
114 Stoll Ave
114 Stoll Avenue, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
2 Month Lease .... Amazing furnished 4 Bedroom Home in Sought After Clifton Neighborhood! - Fabulous and eclectic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Clifton. Furnished and available until August 31st.
1 Unit Available
1848 Frankfort Ave
1848 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
Are you looking for a super clean rental home that is in a fantastic location, completely updated and move in ready? Then you just found your new home.
1 Unit Available
2042 Frankfort Ave
2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
1 Unit Available
Flats on Frankfort
1911 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$680
520 sqft
The Flats on Frankfort - Property Id: 318104 Distinguished by a sleek and stylish European minimalist style, Flats on Frankfort units offer a much sought-after open living area and kitchen with a popular contemporary feel.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton
30 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
$
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$863
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
$
16 Units Available
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
$
33 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
$
80 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
14 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
6 Units Available
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
1 Unit Available
1550 Frankfort Ave
1550 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1423 sqft
Unique Shotgun House | AVAILABLE 12/01/2020 - Property Id: 300541 *AVAILABLE 12/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
1 Unit Available
1243 Cherokee Road
1243 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1243 Cherokee Road Available 07/20/20 1243 Cherokee Road- Carriage House (Highlands) - *This property is still occupied and will undergo enhancements, photos are from 2018 (i.e. new wood look flooring, painting throughout, cleaning, etc.
1 Unit Available
2025 Brownsboro Rd #219
2025 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$905
770 sqft
Clifton Ridge Apartments offers affordable and accessible living in the heart of the lower Brownsboro Rd area.
1 Unit Available
1601 Spring Drive, #19
1601 Spring Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Luxury Highlands Condo - This Remarkable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium which is located at the corner of Spring and Bonnycastle near Cherokee park.
1 Unit Available
1430 Everett Avenue
1430 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Cherokee Triangle, available from July 15th. Just one street away from the restaurants and shops on Bardstown Rd and a 5 minute walk to Cherokee Park.
1 Unit Available
1023 Franklin Street
1023 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
This beautifully renovated 1900s building in Butcher Town, offers all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and original exposed brick walls. Water/sewer and trash are included in the monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
2466 Glenmary Ave #6
2466 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$775
460 sqft
This beautiful one-bedroom apartment building boasts inlaid hardwood floors and an unbeatable location. These apartments are newly renovated featuring new kitchen cabinets, counters, and appliances. Situated in the heart of the Highlands.