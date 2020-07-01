107 Apartments for rent in Middletown, KY

/
12505 Townepark Way #201
12505 Townepark Way, Middletown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Another great listing from Kentuckiana Property Management! Corner, top floor unit, fresh paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and extremely clean! Dont miss out on this Incredible value for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with 1090sqft.
103 Beckley Ridge Lane
103 Beckley Ridge Lane, Middletown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1415 sqft
Beautiful Middletown 2 Bedroom 2 Bath First Floor Condo - Beautiful condo located in one of the best locations in Louisville.
Avoca Apartments
1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$975
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living.
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,023
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.
12303 Ridge Crest Drive
12303 Ridge Crest Drive, Woodland Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1710 sqft
Beautifully renovated home in Woodland Hills neighborhood! It has hardwood floors through out, newer windows and an amazing living space upstairs. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a very spacious den and a full bath.
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$875
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,067
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$914
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$932
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,826
1406 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,174
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$669
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$894
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$840
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Middletown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,170.
Some of the colleges located in the Middletown area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Middletown from include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Seymour.