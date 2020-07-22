/
131 Apartments for rent in Smoketown, Louisville, KY
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
713 E. Caldwell St
713 East Caldwell Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2150 sqft
This wonderful 3br/2ba single-family home located in Shelby Park/Smoketown has recently been renovated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor, new kitchen appliances. This spacious 2 story home has an unfinished basement.
722 East Breckinridge Street
722 East Breckinridge Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1264 sqft
2BD/1BA Shotgun Single Family Home located in Smoketown comes with central A/C, washer and dryer hookups, large backyard, oven and fridge.
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1143 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,305
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$751
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in unique NuLu.
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1110 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.
1320 Hepburn Ave
1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013 Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite.
1028 S 5th St
1028 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Minutes to Downtown | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 268115 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
305 W. Broadway
305 West Broadway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
The Fincastle - Property Id: 217919 The Fincastle Building is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, historic office building turned luxury apartments in downtown Louisville.
514 Camp Street
514 Camp Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
514 Camp Street Available 09/01/20 Remodeled Three Bedroom in Shelby Park! - Do not miss the opportunity to lease this space. Located in the heart of Shelby Park, 514 Camp Street is the ideal place to call home.
425 Marret Ave
425 Marret Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
425 Marret Ave Available 08/01/20 NEW Renovated 2 Bedroom on Marrett! - Do not miss the opportunity to lease this space. Located in the heart of Shelby Park, 425 Marrett is the ideal place to call home.
932 E Jefferson Street
932 East Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1399 sqft
Two bedroom Two bath home in NULU - Located in the NULU district, this one of a kind home offers all the elegance and charm you could ask for. Central heat and air, parking off street, hardwood flooring.
720 E. Oak St.
720 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
720 E. Oak St., #3, Louisville, KY 40203 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Remodeled Apartment Rental Home - Cozy and comfortable newly remodeled apartment located just two blocks from the popular Goss Avenue corridor in Germantown.
418 Marrett Avenue
418 Marret Ave, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 418 Marret Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Shotgun Style Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath shotgun style home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups and central air. Convenient location. (RLNE4439050)
524 S. 5th Street
524 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
524 S. 5th Street (Downtown Louisville) - Want to schedule a showing at this location? Complete the free pre-application and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.