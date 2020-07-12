Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

260 Apartments for rent in Buechel, Louisville, KY

Last updated July 12
16 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2106 Buechel Bank Road #74
2106 Buechel Bank Road, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$799
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers multiple floor plans ranging from 1 bedrooms to 3 bedrooms with ample space, a deck or patio on each unit, and access to the large community swimming pool. There is laundry on-site to be used at resident convenience.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
247 Granvil Drive
247 Granvil Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
247 Granvil Drive Louisville KY 40218 Rent: $1200 Deposit: $1200 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1056 Sq Ft Dogs & Cats Allowed Central Heat & Air Stove and Dishwasher provided W/D Hookups ** Before you apply for one of our properties, please call to check on
Last updated July 12
12 Units Available
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Cobb Parkway, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, private patios and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a large swimming pool and a dog park.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
Forsythia Court Apartments
6001 Barley Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$656
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Forsythia Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
925 sqft
At Heatherstone Apartment Homes you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Last updated July 9
1 Unit Available
Royal Arms of Louisville
1900 Bashford Manor Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Better Place to Live! We don't skimp on space or service; that's our guarantee! Each floor plan was designed to take full advantage of every square foot to afford you ample room for comfortable living.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4303 Norbrook Dr
4303 Norbrook Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
790 sqft
Get lots of space for your money in this newly remodeled apartment with almost 800 square feet! You'll enjoy 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a spacious modern living room, galley kitchen plus extra dining area, comes with brand new GE stainless steel

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4850 Fegenbush Ln
4850 Fegenbush Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Offering a variety of floorplans and prices, Maplewood Apartments is a great place to call home. With close proximity to Bardstown Road and Watterson Expressway, you will enjoy easy access to Louisville's most popular neighborhoods.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
5010 Delaware Dr
5010 Delaware Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$999
990 sqft
Check This One OUT!! To View is to Rent! Almost Brand New Inside! NEW Gas Range and Refrigerator to be delivered and are included.
Last updated July 12
14 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,036
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$835
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 12
23 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Last updated July 12
27 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
Last updated July 12
10 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12
13 Units Available
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
32 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated July 12
37 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$730
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Last updated July 12
13 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12
16 Units Available
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$908
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Last updated July 12
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,037
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated July 12
17 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1150 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.

