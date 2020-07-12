/
highlands
138 Apartments for rent in Highlands, Louisville, KY
Contact for Availability
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1110 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.
1 Unit Available
1320 Hepburn Ave
1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013 Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite.
1 Unit Available
1419 Morton Ave
1419 Morton Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1918 sqft
Farmhouse Style | Back Yard | AVAILABLE 10/01/2020 - Property Id: 300463 *AVAILABLE 10/01/2020* NOTE: AVAILABLE TO RENT MONTHLY UNTIL APRIL 25, 2021.
1 Unit Available
1412 Highland Ave
1412 Highland Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
All walls, ceilings and woodwork throughout just painted. Ceiling fans and blinds in most rooms. High ceilings, beautiful original hardwood flooring, built-in cabinets and fold-down desk in living area. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included.
1 Unit Available
1324 Highland Ave #3
1324 Highland Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$595
Highlands House - Property Id: 52543 Completely renovated studio on Highland Ave, easy walk to all the Highlands has to offer. Tiled shower, new kitchen cabinets, new fridge, new microwave, new laminate flooring.
30 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
$
38 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
7 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
3 Units Available
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
$
80 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
6 Units Available
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
15 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
14 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$751
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
$
1 Unit Available
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in unique NuLu.
1 Unit Available
720 E. Oak St.
720 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
720 E. Oak St., #3, Louisville, KY 40203 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Remodeled Apartment Rental Home - Cozy and comfortable newly remodeled apartment located just two blocks from the popular Goss Avenue corridor in Germantown.
1 Unit Available
1243 Cherokee Road
1243 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1243 Cherokee Road Available 07/20/20 1243 Cherokee Road- Carriage House (Highlands) - *This property is still occupied and will undergo enhancements, photos are from 2018 (i.e. new wood look flooring, painting throughout, cleaning, etc.
1 Unit Available
1012 E Saint Catherine St
1012 East Saint Catherine Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
1020 sqft
Germantown: Shotgun style home, newly decorated with re-finished wood flooring. Living room, bedroom, bonus room, bath with tub and shower. Central air, range and refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups.
1 Unit Available
709 E Washington St
709 East Washington Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
703 sqft
Flexible Lease in NULU! 1 Bed/1 Bath, tall ceilings, old world charm. Located a block from E. Main St.
1 Unit Available
110 South Campbell Street
110 South Campbell Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For lease is this two bedroom loft condo in NuLu. Unit is in secured access building on second floor. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with large open floor plan. Unit has updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
Jaeger Ave 1611
1611 Jaeger Avenue, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
***7/8/20- THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION ON IT!!!**** This is a diamond in the rough in an upscale neighborhood that boasts approximately 1500 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
1430 Everett Avenue
1430 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Cherokee Triangle, available from July 15th. Just one street away from the restaurants and shops on Bardstown Rd and a 5 minute walk to Cherokee Park.
1 Unit Available
1023 Franklin Street
1023 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
This beautifully renovated 1900s building in Butcher Town, offers all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and original exposed brick walls. Water/sewer and trash are included in the monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
713 E. Caldwell St
713 East Caldwell Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2150 sqft
This wonderful 3br/2ba single-family home located in Shelby Park/Smoketown has recently been renovated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor, new kitchen appliances. This spacious 2 story home has an unfinished basement.
1 Unit Available
2466 Glenmary Ave #6
2466 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$775
460 sqft
This beautiful one-bedroom apartment building boasts inlaid hardwood floors and an unbeatable location. These apartments are newly renovated featuring new kitchen cabinets, counters, and appliances. Situated in the heart of the Highlands.