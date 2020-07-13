All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Patchen Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
251 Chippendale Cir · (424) 365-9836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FREERENT - $1000 off at move in on a 12 month lease! Restrictions apply/ subject to change. - $1000.00 off
Location

251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY 40517

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0114 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 0312 · Avail. Jul 25

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 0424 · Avail. Aug 20

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0926 · Avail. Jul 20

$948

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 1415 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,108

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Patchen Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
$500 off your first full month *subject to change/based on availability

Let us reintroduce you to Patchen Oaks Apartments, a gorgeous community proposing a luxurious way of living. Fully renovated under Zinger Property Group, our Lexington luxury apartments invite you to experience a heightened sense of comfort. Our one and two-bedroom homes look lavish, the amenities are fascinating, and the location is great.

Expect to find all the bells and whistles of modern city living on our grounds. Spare moments are more delightful when they’re spent on our tennis court, at the resort-style swimming pool, or in the clubhouse. Convenience is second-nature thanks to the laundry facilities, detached garages, secure package lockers, and the thoughtful car wash station. As for your need to focus on your goals, our fitness studio and the business lounge make everything easier.

These attractive amenity spaces are only part of the Patchen Oaks experience, as our Lexington luxury apartments will win

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Patchen Oaks have any available units?
Patchen Oaks has 5 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Patchen Oaks have?
Some of Patchen Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Patchen Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Patchen Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FREERENT - $1000 off at move in on a 12 month lease! Restrictions apply/ subject to change. - $1000.00 off
Is Patchen Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Patchen Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Patchen Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Patchen Oaks offers parking.
Does Patchen Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Patchen Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Patchen Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Patchen Oaks has a pool.
Does Patchen Oaks have accessible units?
No, Patchen Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Patchen Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Patchen Oaks has units with dishwashers.
