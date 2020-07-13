Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage sauna cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center concierge hot tub

Welcome home to Bridle Creek Apartments, located in Lexington, Kentucky! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments featuring walk-in closets, private patios/balconies, and washer/dryers in every unit. Our large open kitchens are fully equipped with Whirlpool appliances and include a kitchen pantry. Select units also feature a kitchen island and wood-burning fireplaces. Our lifestyle community is steps away from the very best shopping, dining, and entertainment the city has to offer! Bridle Creek is only 15 minutes away from the University of Kentucky and Bluegrass Airport. Our cozy community offers quick access to all of today's necessities, including nearby grocery stores such as Kroger, Whole Foods, Aldi, as well as Target, Walmart, Meijer. Bridle Creek is walking distance to Lexington's newest upscale retail attraction, The Summit at Fritz Farm. Experience why our residents love Bridle Creek Apartments! Take a video tour today to find the home that's ...