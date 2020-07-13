All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Bridle Creek

Open Now until 5:30pm
3800 Nicholasville Rd · (859) 279-4841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13239 · Avail. Oct 20

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 51027 · Avail. Aug 19

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 01111 · Avail. Sep 3

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01109 · Avail. Sep 3

$982

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 01103 · Avail. Sep 9

$982

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 07825 · Avail. Sep 10

$982

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06919 · Avail. now

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridle Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
concierge
hot tub
Welcome home to Bridle Creek Apartments, located in Lexington, Kentucky! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments featuring walk-in closets, private patios/balconies, and washer/dryers in every unit. Our large open kitchens are fully equipped with Whirlpool appliances and include a kitchen pantry. Select units also feature a kitchen island and wood-burning fireplaces. Our lifestyle community is steps away from the very best shopping, dining, and entertainment the city has to offer! Bridle Creek is only 15 minutes away from the University of Kentucky and Bluegrass Airport. Our cozy community offers quick access to all of today's necessities, including nearby grocery stores such as Kroger, Whole Foods, Aldi, as well as Target, Walmart, Meijer. Bridle Creek is walking distance to Lexington's newest upscale retail attraction, The Summit at Fritz Farm. Experience why our residents love Bridle Creek Apartments! Take a video tour today to find the home that's ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, non-refundable
Deposit: Range from $100 to $200
Move-in Fees: $100 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7/month, Pest control: $4/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface, Garage. Small Garage - $60, Large Garage - $90.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bridle Creek have any available units?
Bridle Creek has 28 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridle Creek have?
Some of Bridle Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridle Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Bridle Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridle Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridle Creek is pet friendly.
Does Bridle Creek offer parking?
Yes, Bridle Creek offers parking.
Does Bridle Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridle Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridle Creek have a pool?
Yes, Bridle Creek has a pool.
Does Bridle Creek have accessible units?
No, Bridle Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Bridle Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridle Creek has units with dishwashers.

