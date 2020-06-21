All apartments in Lexington
648 Cardinal Ln
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

648 Cardinal Ln

648 Cardinal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

648 Cardinal Lane, Lexington, KY 40503

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
This is a great family home with plenty of room inside and out. It has a bonus room upstairs that can be used as a play room or extra living space. Fenced back yard. Great neighborhood, close to schools, park, eating, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Cardinal Ln have any available units?
648 Cardinal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
Is 648 Cardinal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
648 Cardinal Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Cardinal Ln pet-friendly?
No, 648 Cardinal Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 648 Cardinal Ln offer parking?
Yes, 648 Cardinal Ln does offer parking.
Does 648 Cardinal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Cardinal Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Cardinal Ln have a pool?
No, 648 Cardinal Ln does not have a pool.
Does 648 Cardinal Ln have accessible units?
No, 648 Cardinal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Cardinal Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Cardinal Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Cardinal Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 648 Cardinal Ln has units with air conditioning.
