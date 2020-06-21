This is a great family home with plenty of room inside and out. It has a bonus room upstairs that can be used as a play room or extra living space. Fenced back yard. Great neighborhood, close to schools, park, eating, and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 648 Cardinal Ln have any available units?
648 Cardinal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
Is 648 Cardinal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
648 Cardinal Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.