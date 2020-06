Amenities

A complete head to toe renovation has brought back this 1900 era house with modern living comfort. Original fireplaces restored and equipped with custom cabinetry and flat panel ready outlet. 9 feet ceiling through out. Fully open kitchen with icy white granite island. Carrera marble tiles complete and accentuate the cozy master bath. Behind the custom white barn door, a rain shower head and a sitting bench awaits at the end of a busy day. Stepping out in the back, you will be surprised by a spacious grassy yard. Two sets of custom wooden shutters, a stone terraced front yard and a matching porch. All of these make this house a hidden gem nestled in the quite corner of downtown Lex. Come and see it today!