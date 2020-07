Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan elevator range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with open floor plan and balcony is great for your sitting out and enjoying your morning coffee or evening drinks! This condo includes an attached garage and the elevator gives easy access to get to the 2nd floor from the garage. Located near Palomar this condo is close and convenient to everything including the Lexington Bluegrass Airport, Beaumont, UK, downtown Lexington, Fayette mall the Summit and so much more.