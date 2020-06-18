All apartments in Lexington
Location

3872 Foley's Trail, Lexington, KY 40514

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch home in desirable neighborhood of Pinecrest on southside of Lexington can be your new home! Situated on an oversized lot with fenced backyard. Recently updated! All new stainless appliances, granite counter top, tile back splash, new engineered hickory hardwood flooring, updated lighting and ceiling fans. New HVAC installed in September, 2018. Entire interior professionally painted in desirable neutral color, including all trim work and closets. Covered porch perfect for cook-outs and hosting friends. Enjoy everything the 40514 zip code area offers. - Minutes from schools, shopping, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3872 Foley's Trail have any available units?
3872 Foley's Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3872 Foley's Trail have?
Some of 3872 Foley's Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3872 Foley's Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3872 Foley's Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3872 Foley's Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3872 Foley's Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3872 Foley's Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3872 Foley's Trail does offer parking.
Does 3872 Foley's Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3872 Foley's Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3872 Foley's Trail have a pool?
No, 3872 Foley's Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3872 Foley's Trail have accessible units?
No, 3872 Foley's Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3872 Foley's Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3872 Foley's Trail has units with dishwashers.
