3872 Foley's Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch home in desirable neighborhood of Pinecrest on southside of Lexington can be your new home! Situated on an oversized lot with fenced backyard. Recently updated! All new stainless appliances, granite counter top, tile back splash, new engineered hickory hardwood flooring, updated lighting and ceiling fans. New HVAC installed in September, 2018. Entire interior professionally painted in desirable neutral color, including all trim work and closets. Covered porch perfect for cook-outs and hosting friends. Enjoy everything the 40514 zip code area offers. - Minutes from schools, shopping, and parks.