Amenities

patio / balcony microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is the perfect spot to make your own! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located at the end of the building and right next to green-space! Private Community conveniently located near Landsdowne Elementary, U.K. Shopping and the park. Enjoy your private, fenced yard area for privacy. Unit features Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Bedroom and Bath.