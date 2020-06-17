All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:48 PM

3452 Sutherland Drive

3452 Sutherland Drive · (859) 533-5213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3452 Sutherland Drive, Lexington, KY 40517
Gainesway

Price and availability



2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This beautifully renovated townhouse in the established Gainesway neighborhood off Tate's Creek has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs, and one half bath downstairs. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, new counter tops, and new tile. The owners did not stop there...they installed ceiling fans in the bedrooms & Living room and upgraded both bathrooms. All of this an access to the neighborhood pool-when allowed to open late summer. **No Pets No Smoking Application fee is $50 Deposit is $900. Prospective tenants will be subject to credit & background checks prior to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Sutherland Drive have any available units?
3452 Sutherland Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Sutherland Drive have?
Some of 3452 Sutherland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Sutherland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Sutherland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Sutherland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Sutherland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 3452 Sutherland Drive offer parking?
No, 3452 Sutherland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3452 Sutherland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Sutherland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Sutherland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3452 Sutherland Drive has a pool.
Does 3452 Sutherland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3452 Sutherland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Sutherland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3452 Sutherland Drive has units with dishwashers.
