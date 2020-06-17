3452 Sutherland Drive

Amenities

This beautifully renovated townhouse in the established Gainesway neighborhood off Tate's Creek has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs, and one half bath downstairs. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, new counter tops, and new tile. The owners did not stop there...they installed ceiling fans in the bedrooms & Living room and upgraded both bathrooms. All of this an access to the neighborhood pool-when allowed to open late summer. **No Pets No Smoking Application fee is $50 Deposit is $900. Prospective tenants will be subject to credit & background checks prior to approval.