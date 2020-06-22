339 Manitoba Lane

Amenities

Available 07/16/20 Glasford Home for Rent



This beautiful new home is in Glasford Subdivision. Redesigned kitchen layout has a butler's pantry, a large walk-in kitchen pantry and a wider dining room.



A more defined study with double doors replaces the formal living room and the breakfast area is more clearly separated from the family room.



The powder room entry is relocated to the entrance hallway. 9 foot ceilings on the first floor and 4 bedrooms and a large loft, or fifth bedroom, are on the second floor.



The huge master bedroom opens to a master bath with dual vanities, a linen closet, garden tub and separate shower, and a commode enclosure.

Extras: tiled shower, stone fireplace, granite, hardwood, tile and Electrolux Washer/Dryer set.



Qualified applicants must possess 12 months rental history in good standing, gross monthly income equal to 3X the rent, credit score of 650+ and no criminal convictions. No smoking allowed.



This property is not eligible for Section 8 housing.

Property Id 50478



No Pets Allowed



