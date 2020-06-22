All apartments in Lexington
339 Manitoba Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

339 Manitoba Lane

339 Manitoba Lane · No Longer Available
Location

339 Manitoba Lane, Lexington, KY 40515
Brannon Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available 07/16/20 Glasford Home for Rent - Property Id: 50478

This beautiful new home is in Glasford Subdivision. Redesigned kitchen layout has a butler's pantry, a large walk-in kitchen pantry and a wider dining room.

A more defined study with double doors replaces the formal living room and the breakfast area is more clearly separated from the family room.

The powder room entry is relocated to the entrance hallway. 9 foot ceilings on the first floor and 4 bedrooms and a large loft, or fifth bedroom, are on the second floor.

The huge master bedroom opens to a master bath with dual vanities, a linen closet, garden tub and separate shower, and a commode enclosure.
Extras: tiled shower, stone fireplace, granite, hardwood, tile and Electrolux Washer/Dryer set.

Qualified applicants must possess 12 months rental history in good standing, gross monthly income equal to 3X the rent, credit score of 650+ and no criminal convictions. No smoking allowed.

This property is not eligible for Section 8 housing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50478
Property Id 50478

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Manitoba Lane have any available units?
339 Manitoba Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 Manitoba Lane have?
Some of 339 Manitoba Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Manitoba Lane currently offering any rent specials?
339 Manitoba Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Manitoba Lane pet-friendly?
No, 339 Manitoba Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 339 Manitoba Lane offer parking?
No, 339 Manitoba Lane does not offer parking.
Does 339 Manitoba Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 Manitoba Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Manitoba Lane have a pool?
No, 339 Manitoba Lane does not have a pool.
Does 339 Manitoba Lane have accessible units?
No, 339 Manitoba Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Manitoba Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Manitoba Lane has units with dishwashers.
