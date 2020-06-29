319 American Avenue

Amenities
Available July 2020
Floor Plan Available
Washer/Dryer Included
40" Flat Panel TV Included
This impressive 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house offered by Wildcatstreet is a highly efficient all electric home, designed by a UK student for modern student living. With loads of room throughout, the bedrooms are huge with seriously huge LOFTS in four of the bedrooms: you can walk around under these lofts, and on top of them! This house is a must see. Hardwood floors upstairs, washer/dryer, and dishwasher round out the amenities of this great house.