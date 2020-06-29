All apartments in Lexington
319 American Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

319 American Avenue

319 American Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

319 American Avenue, Lexington, KY 40504

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available July 2020

Floor Plan Available

Washer/Dryer Included
40" Flat Panel TV Included
This impressive 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house offered by Wildcatstreet is a highly efficient all electric home, designed by a UK student for modern student living. With loads of room throughout, the bedrooms are huge with seriously huge LOFTS in four of the bedrooms: you can walk around under these lofts, and on top of them! This house is a must see. Hardwood floors upstairs, washer/dryer, and dishwasher round out the amenities of this great house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 American Avenue have any available units?
319 American Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 American Avenue have?
Some of 319 American Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 American Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 American Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 American Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 319 American Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 319 American Avenue offer parking?
No, 319 American Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 319 American Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 American Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 American Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 American Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 American Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 American Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 American Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 American Avenue has units with dishwashers.
