319 American Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available July 2020



Floor Plan Available



Washer/Dryer Included

40" Flat Panel TV Included

This impressive 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house offered by Wildcatstreet is a highly efficient all electric home, designed by a UK student for modern student living. With loads of room throughout, the bedrooms are huge with seriously huge LOFTS in four of the bedrooms: you can walk around under these lofts, and on top of them! This house is a must see. Hardwood floors upstairs, washer/dryer, and dishwasher round out the amenities of this great house.