Lexington, KY
316 E Seventh St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

316 E Seventh St

316 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 East 7th Street, Lexington, KY 40508

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house has been completely remodeled with brand new everything, including double paned vinyl windows and efficient HVAC. Appliances will be added soon with updated pictures. New paint, new floors, new kitchen, new bathroom. Come take a look today!

Tenant pays all utilities. $35 application fee. Security deposit equal to 1 month rent.
No Section 8, sorry.
No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.
Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.

Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.
Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.
Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.
Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.

Call or text Brian directly at 859-492-1563.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 E Seventh St have any available units?
316 E Seventh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 E Seventh St have?
Some of 316 E Seventh St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 E Seventh St currently offering any rent specials?
316 E Seventh St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E Seventh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 E Seventh St is pet friendly.
Does 316 E Seventh St offer parking?
No, 316 E Seventh St does not offer parking.
Does 316 E Seventh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 E Seventh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E Seventh St have a pool?
No, 316 E Seventh St does not have a pool.
Does 316 E Seventh St have accessible units?
No, 316 E Seventh St does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E Seventh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 E Seventh St does not have units with dishwashers.
