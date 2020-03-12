316 E Seventh St

Amenities

This house has been completely remodeled with brand new everything, including double paned vinyl windows and efficient HVAC. Appliances will be added soon with updated pictures. New paint, new floors, new kitchen, new bathroom. Come take a look today!



Tenant pays all utilities. $35 application fee. Security deposit equal to 1 month rent.

No Section 8, sorry.

No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.

Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.



Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.

Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.

Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.

Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.



Call or text Brian directly at 859-492-1563.