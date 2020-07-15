All apartments in Lexington
200 W Second Street.
200 W Second Street

200 West Second Street · (859) 268-0099
Location

200 West Second Street, Lexington, KY 40507
Gratz Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
key fob access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
The Lofts @ Gratz Park. Contemporary in design, this 1st floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, exposed brick walls, ceilings, utilities and has all the amenities including hardwood throughout, stainless appliances, , magnetic, keyless entry, Perfect live/work space, great downtown nest, ideal for professionals. Located in the historic district of Gratz Park, this property is within walking distance to the park, Lexington's finest restaurants, the business district, the Opera House and Rupp Arena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 W Second Street have any available units?
200 W Second Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 W Second Street have?
Some of 200 W Second Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 W Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 W Second Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W Second Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 W Second Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 200 W Second Street offer parking?
No, 200 W Second Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 W Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 W Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W Second Street have a pool?
No, 200 W Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 W Second Street have accessible units?
No, 200 W Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W Second Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 W Second Street has units with dishwashers.

