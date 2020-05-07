All apartments in Lexington
1221 Indian Mound Road

1221 Indian Mound Road · (859) 268-0099
Location

1221 Indian Mound Road, Lexington, KY 40502

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beyond charming, this newly built home features the coveted Chevy Chase curb appeal and all the amenities and luxuries you are seeking. You will love the curved masonry front walk lined with lush landscaping leading to a covered front porch entry. Favorite features on the first level include hardwood flooring, formal dining room with fireplace, granite throughout, Kolbe and Kolbe windows, open kitchen with huge granite island, surround sound, plantation shutters, dry bar, breakfast room and first floor bedrooms/office. The second level boasts of a den/playroom, two bedrooms with baths en suite and an oversized master suite open to a spa-like bathroom with its very own private screened in porch. The outside living space is ideal with a covered back porch and stone patio surrounded by mature evergreens for privacy. Located within walking distance to Ecton Park, shops & restaurants, the Arboretum and the University of Kentucky. This home has it all - location, design and condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Indian Mound Road have any available units?
1221 Indian Mound Road has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Indian Mound Road have?
Some of 1221 Indian Mound Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Indian Mound Road currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Indian Mound Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Indian Mound Road pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Indian Mound Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 1221 Indian Mound Road offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Indian Mound Road does offer parking.
Does 1221 Indian Mound Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Indian Mound Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Indian Mound Road have a pool?
No, 1221 Indian Mound Road does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Indian Mound Road have accessible units?
No, 1221 Indian Mound Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Indian Mound Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Indian Mound Road has units with dishwashers.
