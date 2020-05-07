1221 Indian Mound Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beyond charming, this newly built home features the coveted Chevy Chase curb appeal and all the amenities and luxuries you are seeking. You will love the curved masonry front walk lined with lush landscaping leading to a covered front porch entry. Favorite features on the first level include hardwood flooring, formal dining room with fireplace, granite throughout, Kolbe and Kolbe windows, open kitchen with huge granite island, surround sound, plantation shutters, dry bar, breakfast room and first floor bedrooms/office. The second level boasts of a den/playroom, two bedrooms with baths en suite and an oversized master suite open to a spa-like bathroom with its very own private screened in porch. The outside living space is ideal with a covered back porch and stone patio surrounded by mature evergreens for privacy. Located within walking distance to Ecton Park, shops & restaurants, the Arboretum and the University of Kentucky. This home has it all - location, design and condition!