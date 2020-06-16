All apartments in Lexington
Lexington, KY
121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard
121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard

121 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · (859) 255-6706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY 40507
Downtown Lexington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity right in the center of downtown. Large floor plan w/ great views on all four sides in the historic Nunn Building! This unit has dramatic 14 feet high ceilings, large windows on all four sides, hardwood floors, granite countertops, exposed HVAC, sleek stainless steel appliances, and outdoor balcony with magnificent views. 3BR/2.5BA all on one level take up an entire floor of the historic Nunn Building. This particular unit has the original preserved entry with tiles and glass block window from the historic building. Walk to work, restaurants, shopping, UK campus, parks, downtown library, Farmer's Market, Rupp Arena and more! **This loft is also zoned as office space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard have any available units?
121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard have?
Some of 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard have a pool?
No, 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
