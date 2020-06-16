121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity right in the center of downtown. Large floor plan w/ great views on all four sides in the historic Nunn Building! This unit has dramatic 14 feet high ceilings, large windows on all four sides, hardwood floors, granite countertops, exposed HVAC, sleek stainless steel appliances, and outdoor balcony with magnificent views. 3BR/2.5BA all on one level take up an entire floor of the historic Nunn Building. This particular unit has the original preserved entry with tiles and glass block window from the historic building. Walk to work, restaurants, shopping, UK campus, parks, downtown library, Farmer's Market, Rupp Arena and more! **This loft is also zoned as office space.