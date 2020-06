Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

This 3 bedroom, 1 full bath ranch style home is conveniently located in Lexington- quick access to Downtown, Winchester Road and I-75. With vinyl flooring throughout, this home features a kitchen with island, refrigerator and stove, washer/ dryer hookups and a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. On car detached garage included. Tenant pays E,W,G.