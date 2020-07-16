All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

9242 E Funston Ct

9242 East Funston Court · (316) 263-8110
Location

9242 East Funston Court, Wichita, KS 67207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $795 · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
9242 Funston - Property Id: 225779

9242 E. Funston Ct.
?Wichita,KS
Rent: $795.00

?Deposit: $795.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities:
Resident shall pay all utilities including trash.
Bedrooms:? 2

Baths: 2

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.

W/D: Hook-ups in basement.
Flooring: Carpet and wood.

Sq Ft: 1344

Yr built: 1984

Parking: 1 car detached
Availability: Now

?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: Living room with fireplace, kitchen, dining area and bathroom. Upper: 2 bedrooms and bathroom. Basement: Family room and utility room.
?
External features: Located in a Cul-De-Sac.
?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225779
Property Id 225779

(RLNE5898172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9242 E Funston Ct have any available units?
9242 E Funston Ct has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 9242 E Funston Ct have?
Some of 9242 E Funston Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9242 E Funston Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9242 E Funston Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9242 E Funston Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9242 E Funston Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9242 E Funston Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9242 E Funston Ct offers parking.
Does 9242 E Funston Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9242 E Funston Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9242 E Funston Ct have a pool?
No, 9242 E Funston Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9242 E Funston Ct have accessible units?
No, 9242 E Funston Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9242 E Funston Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9242 E Funston Ct has units with dishwashers.
