Amenities
9242 Funston - Property Id: 225779
9242 E. Funston Ct.
?Wichita,KS
Rent: $795.00
?Deposit: $795.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities:
Resident shall pay all utilities including trash.
Bedrooms:? 2
Baths: 2
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.
W/D: Hook-ups in basement.
Flooring: Carpet and wood.
Sq Ft: 1344
Yr built: 1984
Parking: 1 car detached
Availability: Now
?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: Living room with fireplace, kitchen, dining area and bathroom. Upper: 2 bedrooms and bathroom. Basement: Family room and utility room.
?
External features: Located in a Cul-De-Sac.
?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225779
Property Id 225779
(RLNE5898172)