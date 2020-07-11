Apartment List
/
KS
/
wichita
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 AM

66 Luxury Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$794
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
13902 sqft
13902 E Ayesbury Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Pre-Leasing Now!! 6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11711 E Crestwood St.
11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3740 sqft
11711 E Crestwood St. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2118 E Cedar Tree St
2118 E Cedar Tree St, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2250 sqft
Amazing Condo For Rent Park City Available 07/15/20 What if you had the opportunity to live in a nearly brand new condo, complete with special touches by the builder, such as a popular floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite countertops, island

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5166 Villa Pl.
5166 N Villa Pl, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
Brand New Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community 55+ - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Cliff
10617 W. Texas
10617 West Texas Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1678 sqft
10617 W. Texas Available 08/03/20 Great west side location - 12 month Lease (RLNE2246880)

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
252 S Pinecrest St
252 South Pinecrest Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1215 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Crown Heights Neighborhood. Detached Garage,unfinished basement, Fireplace, Fenced in back yard. Wonderful neighborhood. call us at 316-530-3077 to schedule a tour. Don't let this home get away from you. $20.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
729 Deer Haven
729 S Deer Haven St, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
729 Deer Haven Available 08/15/20 Luxury Townhome - HOA, Lawn Care, Pest Control, and Trash Service Included. Fenced In Yard (RLNE5917238)

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Orchard Park
846 N Florence St
846 North Florence Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1222 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath 2 car garage - Property Id: 302057 This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house. Washer/Dryer Hookups next to the kitchen in the hallway leading to the 2 car oversized garage along with a half bath.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky Creek
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,990
4198 sqft
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky Creek
13421 E. Crestwood Ct
13421 Crestwood Court, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4578 sqft
For Lease!! 5 bedroom /5 bath- Prime East side neighborhood-Rocky Creek Legacy - Beautiful 5 bed/ 5 bath in East side Rocky Creek Legacy neighborhood near 127th and 13th St. Over 4500 sq. ft with an impressive open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Country Acres
1158 Sandplum Lane
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with laundry on the main floor.

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Ridge
3370 N Brush creek Cir.
3370 Brush Creek Circle, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3825 sqft
Spacious Ranch in NW Wichita Very Near Maize South High School - Located deep in a cul de sac and kids can literally walk to Maize South High school. Its just a couple blocks away.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
11350 E Pine Meadow Ct
11350 East Pine Meadow Court, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/13/20 Key Management is proud to present Pineridge premium duplexes located at E 13th St N & N Greenwich Rd with dining and entertainment within walking distance.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SunnyBrook One
706 Deer Haven
706 S Deer Haven St, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
706 Deer Haven Available 08/01/20 Luxury Townhome - HOA, Lawn Care, Pest Control, and Trash Service included. (RLNE5914248)

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10410 W. GreenField St
10410 West Greenfield Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1168 sqft
10410 W. GreenField St Available 08/14/20 Great West Side Location - Great West Side Location No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902499)

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7835 E 26th St N
7835 East 26th Street North, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2876 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home With POOL Off N. Rock Rd. - Located off North Rock Rd in a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview Heights
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home close to St. Joe Hospital - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with black & stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2144 N 127th Ct East
2144 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
2144 N 127th Ct East - 2144 N 127th Ct East Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5788571)

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4226 S Boyd St
4226 South Boyd Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2013 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This large home is conveniently located near Hoover & MacArthur, close to cessna, and in the Haysville School District. Living room and dining room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ceiling fan.

July 2020 Wichita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wichita Rent Report. Wichita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wichita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wichita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wichita Rent Report. Wichita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wichita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wichita rent trends were flat over the past month

Wichita rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Wichita stand at $573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Wichita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wichita, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,507; of the 10 largest cities in Kansas that we have data for, Manhattan and Overland Park, where two-bedrooms go for $742 and $1,217, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.3%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (6.3%, 4.6%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Wichita rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wichita, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wichita is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wichita's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wichita's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wichita than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Wichita.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWichita 3 BedroomsWichita Apartments with Balcony
    Wichita Apartments with GarageWichita Apartments with GymWichita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWichita Apartments with ParkingWichita Apartments with Pool
    Wichita Apartments with Washer-DryerWichita Cheap PlacesWichita Dog Friendly ApartmentsWichita Luxury PlacesWichita Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
    Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
    El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Wichita State University
    Friends University