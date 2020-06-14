68 Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS with garage

Welcome to Wichita: the largest city in Kansas.

What was once a cow town settled by Indian tribes is now home to single, young professionals and families. Wichita truly holds a little something for everyone - just ask its 370,000 plus residents. As a 3-time “All-American City” award-winner, Wichita is an evolving locale that offers a clean and simple way of life.

With an emerging Downtown, miles of green grass, bike paths and old, historic neighborhoods, it’s easy to see why Dorothy proclaimed “there’s no place like home.” We hope you’ll soon agree. First step? Finding a home of your own… See more