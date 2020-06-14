68 Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS with garage

Apartment List
Wichita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$834
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
311 N. Evergreen Ln.
311 N Evergreen Ln, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
Over 1200 Square feet of Living Space, Attached Garage, Huge Finished Recreation Room in Basement with Additional Storage, Nice Quiet Residential Neighborhood, Washer/Dryer Connections, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, All Appliances Included, and ALL

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
442 S. Fountain
442 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
442 S Fountain Available 07/01/20 DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Eat in kitchen Central heat/air No fenced yard No dishwasher 1 car detached garage Unfinished basement 750 SQFT NO PETS East high Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fabrique
1 Unit Available
708 Prairie Park Rd
708 Prairie Park Road, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
Where can you get 2 fireplaces, a separate upstairs bedroom with a half bath that feels like your own apartment, updated colors, natural flooring, a new dishwasher, a nice refrigerator all with a huge fenced-in yard on a quiet, established

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
962 N Acadia
962 Acadia Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1049 W 29th St N
1049 West 29th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1148 sqft
1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1732 S Beech St
1732 South Beech Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
**AMAZING 3 BEDROOM BI-LEVEL DUPLEX** - Amazingly spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath bi-level duplex in a quiet East Wichita cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools. Minutes from Town East Mall, restaurants, entertainment, shopping etc.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8700 W. University Unit A
8700 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
8700 W. University Unit A Available 08/03/20 ` - ` (RLNE2726407)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1119 S. Saint Clair
1119 South Saint Clair Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
854 sqft
1119 S. Saint Clair Available 07/31/20 South West Area - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2615705)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Central
1 Unit Available
1856 S. Laura St.
1856 Laura Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath on Large Corner Lot - Cute 2 bed 1 bath home on a large corner lot. This home features a large laundry/mud room and a 1 car detached garage. (RLNE5857976)

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
840 N Bedford Ct
840 North Bedford Court, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2522 sqft
840 N Bedford Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - Pre-Leasing Now!! 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement Every detail of

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
560 sqft
616 S Green Available 06/29/20 Adorable Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5412 Morris 0.0
5412 E Morris St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1300 sqft
Check out this Home! Rent or Rent to Own available - OPEN HOUSE! Open house scheduled for Tuesday 6/9 from 12:30-1:00.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
2236 S Washington
2236 South Washington Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
624 sqft
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!! Rent: $675/mth Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee: $250 for first

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2114 N. Shefford
2114 North Shefford Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1900 sqft
2114 N. Shefford - Property Id: 291229 2114 N. Shefford ?Wichita,KS Rent: $1,400.00 ?Deposit: $1,400.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, all lawn care, and pest control (if needed).
City Guide for Wichita, KS

Welcome to Wichita: the largest city in Kansas.

What was once a cow town settled by Indian tribes is now home to single, young professionals and families. Wichita truly holds a little something for everyone - just ask its 370,000 plus residents. As a 3-time “All-American City” award-winner, Wichita is an evolving locale that offers a clean and simple way of life.

With an emerging Downtown, miles of green grass, bike paths and old, historic neighborhoods, it’s easy to see why Dorothy proclaimed “there’s no place like home.” We hope you’ll soon agree. First step? Finding a home of your own… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wichita, KS

Wichita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

