Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM

28 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$572
564 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$834
835 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Pine Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$535
595 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
422 S. Fountain
422 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$500
720 sqft
1 bedroom - College Hill Duplex - 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Appliances included - range and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer hookups. Tenants pay all utilities including trash and lawn.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
935 N Nims St 5
935 Nims Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID CUTE 1 BR 1 BTH BY RIVER - Property Id: 204532 Cute one bedroom apartment in the heart of Riverside.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
560 sqft
616 S Green Available 06/29/20 Adorable Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1822 S. Bonn #2
1822 South Bonn Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$400
556 sqft
Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 271704 1822 S. Bonn #2 Wichita, KS Rent: $400.00 Deposit: $400.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McCormick
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
4710 E. Mt. Vernon
4710 East Mount Vernon Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$595
4710 E. Mt. Vernon Available 07/01/20 ****Remodeled 1 bedroom ***** - Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Tenants pay electric only!! Washer/Dryer hook ups in the shared basement with storage locker access. $595.00 Rent $400.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
972 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.

Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
3422 E. Douglas - 1
3422 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Historic building hosts this 1BR with tons of natural light and wood floors! - 1BR, 1BA - Tiled front room surrounded in windows - Fresh Paint Throughout - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Off Street Parking - Pets Welcome with Approval!

Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Delano
1 Unit Available
504 S. Osage St. - 6
504 S Osage St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$595
450 sqft
Newly remodeled one-bedroom in a brick eight-plex is just blocks away from restaurants, shopping, and coffee shops of the Delano District. It features all new appliances, new flooring, and a contemporary bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2727 North Amidon Street - 402
2727 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
405 sqft
JR 1BR Remodeled NW apartments with lots of amenities! This complex features a swimming pool, ample parking, a large on-site laundry facility, and a newly remodeled clubhouse with an exercise room! It's close to grocery, retail, and dining.

Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
928 N. Carter
928 Carter Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$549
450 sqft
This 1BR apartment is located in the vibrant, eclectic, Riverside neighborhood! A short distance to parks, museums, coffee shops, and more! This apartment has been completely remodeled with new click flooring, cabinetry, and modern fixtures! The

Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1700 North Hillside Street - 1
1700 North Hillside Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$625
518 sqft
These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled! This 1 bedroom unit is sparkling clean and ready for you to move in! The kitchen has beautiful, white counter-tops along with large drawers for plenty of space for

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Historic Midtown
1 Unit Available
1108 N Waco Ave
1108 North Waco Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$390
Nice one bedroom duplex apartment located at 1108 N Waco. Landlord pays water and trash service. For more information call (316)204-8394. (RLNE3185902)

Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2600 North Amidon Avenue - 1
2600 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
500 sqft
All you pay is electric! Only $495 per month and FULLY remodeled! Pool, Gym, AWESOME clubhouse! Close to shopping, transit and in a great neighborhood! Call us at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing today!

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
806 N. Nims 1/2
806 N Nims St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$475
500 sqft
806 1/2 NIMS (Riverside) text 316-768-9584 - Property Id: 99954 for more info or to view property contact Ivan at 316-768-9584, DO NOT EMAIL, USE PHONE NUMBER PLEASE. call for application details. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.

Wichita rents held steady over the past month

Wichita rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wichita stand at $573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Wichita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wichita, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Wichita rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wichita, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wichita is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wichita's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Wichita.
    • While Wichita's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wichita than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Wichita.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

