Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
29 Apartments For Rent Near WSU
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
Pine Valley Estates
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$500
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1842 North Doreen Street
1842 North Doreen Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1460 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home is a great place to call home. With a garage and a nice fireplace to cozy up to during the cold winter months.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
MacDonald
835 N Holyoke St
835 North Holyoke Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1016 sqft
This house is located in the Sleepy Hollow area, just north of College Hill, extremely close to Wesley Hospital.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
4914 Looman St
4914 East Looman Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1752 sqft
Available 04/10/20 4914 E Looman is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located near E 21st St N and N Oliver St.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
Murdock
945 N. Grove St.
945 North Grove Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1036 sqft
This two-bedroom home has been completely remodeled! It features all new "click" flooring, granite countertops, and a fireplace.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
Northeast Millair
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls
Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
Fairmount
1717 N. Vassar - 106
1717 N Vassar Ave 106, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$590
740 sqft
This apartment is right across from the WSU campus. There is a move-in fee of $200. Tenant only pays for electric.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
Matlock Heights
2356 N. Prince
2356 Prince Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
Adorable home with 2 bedrooms and a den. - Property Id: 265379 2356 N. Prince ?Wichita, KS Rent: $ 725.00 ?Deposit: $725.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas electricity, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
Power
1520 East 17th Street N - 1520-101
1520 East 17th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$525
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
College Hill
4119 E Lewis
4119 E Lewis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - MOVE IN SPECIAL - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX $200 off first months rent This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
Power
1514 East 17th Street N - 1514-104
1514 E 17th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$499
850 sqft
2 Bedroom, New Paint, New Carpets, Spacious Closets! BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
Country Overlook
622 N. Terrace
622 North Terrace Drive, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
Charming 3 bdr, 1 bath home in college hill area - Property Id: 319926 Charming 3 bdr, 1 bath home in the College Hill area. Bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen is updated with new countertops and nice appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
North Central
2114 E. 16th St. N. - 101
2114 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
600 sqft
One-bedroom apartment in northeast Wichita with fresh upgrades.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
New Salem
321 N Ash St
321 North Ash Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
321 N Ash St Available 07/15/20 Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow near 2nd and 35th! - Come and check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow! This home comes equipped with original hardwood floors, beautiful built in’s, and a cozy kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
College Hill
3321 E. Victor - 2
3321 Victor Place, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
This upstairs unit is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has had recent upgrades over the past year! With new flooring, freshly painted walls, and new kitchen appliances, this place is perfect for you! There have been new light fixtures
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
North Central
1609 N Ash
1609 North Ash Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$925
3 bed 2 bath - SECTION 8 OK .New Floors Fresh Paint 3 Bed 2 Bath Bricked in with Gate Carport, Kitchen ,Living, Dining, & Den. (RLNE5588616)
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
Ken-Mar
4322 Vesta Dr
4322 Vesta Drive, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath plus an unconventional bedroom in the basement. This home has a semi open floor plan with the large living room and dining room right next to each other. The kitchen is full size with lots of cabinet space.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
Power
1510 East 17th Street N
1510 E 17th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
760 sqft
ONLY a $300 Security Deposit! Application Fees are $25 Call today to view an apartment! (316) 265-9463 Amenities Include: Plenty of Parking Laundry Facility On-site Management and Maintenance Open Recreational Area Basketball Hoop Newer
Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
Fairmount
1717 N. Vassar - 101
1717 N Vassar Ave 101, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$590
740 sqft
This apartment is right across from the WSU campus. There is a move-in fee of $200. Tenant only pays for electric.
Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
College Hill
3560 E. Douglas - 1
3560 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS
Studio
$550
650 sqft
This spacious studio is located right in the heart of College Hill! Just steps away from local restaurants, shops, and more! This space has kitchen appliances included.
Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
College Hill
3323 E. Victor - 4
3323 E Victor Pl, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$649
700 sqft
Fresh and clean College Hill apartment unit in a newly remodeled building, steps away from restaurants, bars, and shopping in the historic Clifton Square.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
Fairmount
3800 E. 16th - 109
3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
Studio
$495
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY REMODELED, WSU LIVING! This efficiency studio apartment is A SHORT WALK FROM WSU! Super-fast WiFi, Pool, on-site laundry! Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water and trash fee.