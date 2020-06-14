102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS
Welcome to Wichita: the largest city in Kansas.
What was once a cow town settled by Indian tribes is now home to single, young professionals and families. Wichita truly holds a little something for everyone - just ask its 370,000 plus residents. As a 3-time “All-American City” award-winner, Wichita is an evolving locale that offers a clean and simple way of life.
With an emerging Downtown, miles of green grass, bike paths and old, historic neighborhoods, it’s easy to see why Dorothy proclaimed “there’s no place like home.” We hope you’ll soon agree. First step? Finding a home of your own… See more
Finding an apartment in Wichita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.