Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

111 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
10 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$934
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$914
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$704
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
13 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
7 Units Available
Westlink
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
932 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
2 Units Available
North Riverside
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$649
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
15 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
7 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$719
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
910 N Amidon Ave
910 N Amidon Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
1133 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Riverside English Tudor - Property Id: 316933 Rent: $675.00 Deposit: $675.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Central
840 1/2 S. Main
840 1/2 S Main St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
Upper level Balcony Apartment - Property Id: 316515 840 1/2 S. Main ?Wichita,KS Rent: $450.00 ?Deposit: $450.00 Pets:1 small only Utilities:Resident shall pay electricity and gas.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stanley-Aley
1121 S Everett St
1121 South Everett Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
966 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Home Near Friends University - Talk about curb appeal! This beautiful home has just been remodeled with new flooring and a fresh coat of paint. Home has three bedrooms and 1 bath with spacious eat in kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
13902 sqft
13902 E Ayesbury Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Pre-Leasing Now!! 6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11711 E Crestwood St.
11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3740 sqft
11711 E Crestwood St. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
619 N. Mt. Carmel
619 Mount Carmel Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
600 sqft
Awesome price!! - Property Id: 305999 619 N. Mt. Carmel Wichita, KS 67203 Rent: $525.00 Deposit: $525.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Park
5309 W. 9th
5309 West 9th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 5309 W. 9th - Property Id: 302454 New build should be completed 07/15/2020. Stained/polished concrete flooring throughout, patio off the master bedroom, master bathroom includes a huge walk-in closet, Jack and Jill main bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5166 Villa Pl.
5166 N Villa Pl, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
Brand New Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community 55+ - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Salem
321 N Ash St
321 North Ash Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
321 N Ash St Available 07/15/20 Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow near 2nd and 35th! - Come and check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow! This home comes equipped with original hardwood floors, beautiful built in’s, and a cozy kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Cliff
10617 W. Texas
10617 West Texas Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1678 sqft
10617 W. Texas Available 08/03/20 Great west side location - 12 month Lease (RLNE2246880)

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
252 S Pinecrest St
252 South Pinecrest Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1215 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Crown Heights Neighborhood. Detached Garage,unfinished basement, Fireplace, Fenced in back yard. Wonderful neighborhood. call us at 316-530-3077 to schedule a tour. Don't let this home get away from you. $20.

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
North Central
2114 E. 16th St. N. - 101
2114 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
600 sqft
One-bedroom apartment in northeast Wichita with fresh upgrades.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2611 W. Oxberry 2611
2611 West Oxberry Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
Coming Soon for Rent! Haysville Schools - (RLNE5891094)

July 2020 Wichita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wichita Rent Report. Wichita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wichita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wichita rent trends were flat over the past month

Wichita rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Wichita stand at $573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Wichita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wichita, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,507; of the 10 largest cities in Kansas that we have data for, Manhattan and Overland Park, where two-bedrooms go for $742 and $1,217, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.3%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (6.3%, 4.6%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Wichita rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wichita, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wichita is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wichita's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wichita's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wichita than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Wichita.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

