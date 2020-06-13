/
15 Apartments for rent in Hutchinson, KS📍
1715 Carey Blvd
1715 Carey Boulevard, Hutchinson, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1360 sqft
COMING SOON! 3 bed 2 bath that's been Completely Remodeled Inside! - COMING SOON! This home has been completely remodeled inside! 3 bed, 2 bath home with outlets for outdoor hot tub. Large fenced in back yard and shed.
1218 E 10th
1218 East 10th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
720 sqft
1218 E 10th Available 07/08/20 COMING THIS SUMMER! 2 bed 1 bath with large back yard - SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EARLY JULY! 2 bed 1 bath with large fenced-in back yard.
128 E 5th
128 East 5th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
1 Bedroom
$395
128 E 5th - 128 E 5th Available 06/15/20 Studio Duplex, 2 large rooms,kitchen, & bath - Duplex Studio with basement and washer/dryer hookups. Two good sized rooms, plus kitchen and bath. Stove, fridge, washer, dryer provided.
830 E Sherman
830 East Sherman Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1121 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car attached garage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with heated 3 car attached garage. Full unfinished basement. Corner lot. Cental A/C and Central Gas Heat. Go to grpmrents.
700 W 9th Ave
700 West 9th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
864 sqft
Two Bed, One Bath House In Quiet Area - AVAILABLE NOW! Two bed, one bath house in quiet area. Recently installed high efficiency central heat and air. Stove & Refrigerator provided but not warranted.
203 E Porter St
203 Porter St, Hutchinson, KS
4 Bedrooms
$695
1040 sqft
Four bedroom home with large garage - This house comes with new carpets and fresh paint throughout much of the house. Kitchen has new floor. Bathroom is almost entirely redone, new floor and new tub/shower combo.
208 N Main St
208 North Main Street, Hutchinson, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
Newly Renovated Downtown Hutchison Lofts - Property Id: 279636 $795/ month One bedroom Lofts These lofts are located in the heart of Downtown Hutchison. Each loft has very unique architectural features and very nice finishes.
1002 E. 23rd - A
1002 East 23rd Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
882 sqft
2 Bedroom Duplex. 2 Bed, 1 Bath, finished basement with living and storage space, 1 car garage and fenced in back yard. Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom Duplex. 1 bathroom, finished basement, 1 car garage and fenced in back yard. Pet Friendly
1904 N Severance - 19
1904 N Severance St, Hutchinson, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhome.
1900 N Severance - 4
1900 North Severance Street, Hutchinson, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Inverness Apartments........Fully furnished short term rentals. Units come fully furnished with living room furniture, dining room table, bedroom furniture, washer and dryer, fully stocked kitchen, bed linens and towels. Minimum stay is 30 days.
1408 E. 23rd Ave
1408 East 23rd Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1826 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom , 2 bath home for rent. Features open kitchen/ living room / dining combo. Screened in porch, 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Lots of charm and pet friendly!! Single Family Home
1606 E 6th Ave
1606 East 6th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1480 sqft
1606 E 6th Ave Available 11/01/19 3 Bed, 1 Bath with New Sturdi-bilt shed - Very clean 3 bed, 1 bath house close to east side shopping and dining. Everything recently updated. Central heat and air. Fenced back yard. New Sturdi-bilt shed for storage.
Results within 10 miles of Hutchinson
4208 S Herren Rd
4208 South Herren Road, Reno County, KS
4 Bedrooms
$895
2000 sqft
4 bed duplex in the country! - AVAILABLE NOW! This 4 bed 2 bath duplex is set in the country, only 10 miles west of Hutchinson. Full finished basement has two bedrooms PLUS extra large living space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hutchinson rentals listed on Apartment List is $870.
Some of the colleges located in the Hutchinson area include Wichita State University, and Friends University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hutchinson from include Wichita, Haysville, Valley Center, Maize, and Salina.