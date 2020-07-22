/
north riverside
146 Apartments for rent in North Riverside, Wichita, KS
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$649
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1800 N Payne St
1800 Payne Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Bungalow in North Riverside - Property Id: 306443 Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly-remodeled bungalow conveniently located in the quaint North Riverside neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1923 n. Burns
1923 Burns Avenue, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1754 sqft
This 4 Bedroom Home (4th Room Upstairs Is Being Used As A Bedroom And Has Closet But No Window) A Gem.
Results within 1 mile of North Riverside
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1226 N Carlos
1226 Carlos Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
1170 sqft
2 Bd/1Ba Riverside Bungalow - Have you ever spent a spring afternoon rocking on your front porch as you gaze upon the Arkansas River? Bring your rocking chair and give it a try! This two bedroom, one bath Riverside bungalow is right across the
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2727 North Amidon Street - 1001
2727 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
$395
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled NW apartments with lots of amenities! This complex features a swimming pool, ample parking, a large on-site laundry facility, and a newly remodeled clubhouse with an exercise room! It's close to grocery, retail, and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 W River Blvd
1201 West River Boulevard, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated with spectacular river, park and sky views in the Riverside neighborhood. Breeze off river so no mosquitoes! Professionally painted. Great for walking, disc golf, museums, and Botanical Gardens.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2600 North Amidon Avenue - 1
2600 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$495
500 sqft
All you pay is electric! Only $495 per month and FULLY remodeled! Pool, Gym, AWESOME clubhouse! Close to shopping, transit and in a great neighborhood! Call us at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing today!
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1213 Jackson
1213 N Jackson Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
Riverside Duplex - (RLNE5778999)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1108 N Waco Ave
1108 North Waco Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$390
Nice one bedroom duplex apartment located at 1108 N Waco. Landlord pays water and trash service. For more information call (316)204-8394. (RLNE3185902)
Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
806 N. Nims 1/2
806 N Nims St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$475
500 sqft
806 1/2 NIMS (Riverside) text 316-768-9584 - Property Id: 99954 for more info or to view property contact Ivan at 316-768-9584, DO NOT EMAIL, USE PHONE NUMBER PLEASE. call for application details. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1335 Coolidge
1335 North Coolidge Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
- (RLNE2961927)
Results within 5 miles of North Riverside
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$949
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
9 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$704
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3550 E. Douglas
3550 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
Upstairs apartment - 2 bed 1 bath $725 rent $600 deposit pets negotiable (RLNE5979402)
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
619 N. Mt. Carmel
619 Mount Carmel Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
600 sqft
Awesome price!! - Property Id: 305999 619 N. Mt. Carmel Wichita, KS 67203 Rent: $525.00 Deposit: $525.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2233 E Aloma St
2233 Aloma Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Welcome to the sweet Schweiter Neighborhood in SE Wichita! Located in the quiet sloped valley along the I-135 corridor, this darling home offers a large, shaded, and fenced-in yard, with plenty of room for a garden, playset, or
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
237 S Fern Ave
237 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
This Delano District, 2 story home is conveniently located near Douglas & Seneca, with easy access to downtown and Kellogg.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Regal Cottage
2500 East 27th Street North, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$505
600 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: To qualify for this apartment home, you must be aged at least 62 years old.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
258 N. Richmond
258 North Richmond Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
624 sqft
2 bedroom home - 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Central heat and air, washer/dryer hookups, fenced yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1052 S. Edwards
1052 North Edwards Avenue, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
1052 S. Edwards - Property Id: 321563 1052 S. Edwards Wichita,KS Rent: $675.00 Deposit: $675.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
209 S Glenn St
209 South Glenn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1344 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Craftsman style house. - Property Id: 305794 Beautiful craftsman style house in Delano with unique accents , plenty of windows, and early colonial trimwork throughout. 3 bedroom (or 2 with office/study). Large formal dining area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
615 S Mt Carmel 3
615 South Mount Carmel Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$615
950 sqft
2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284 Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking.