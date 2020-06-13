/
/
derby
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:20 PM
117 Apartments for rent in Derby, KS📍
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1351 E Longhorn Dr
1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby! We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir
1036 Beau Jardin Circle, Derby, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3259 sqft
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir Available 07/05/20 $1,000 first month rent - Delightful and Spacious Home in Derby with 3 Car Garage and Fenced in Yard - DELIGHTFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN DERBY KS Available July 5, 2020 - Pre-Leasing NOW $1,000 off first
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2225 E Birchwood Ct
2225 East Birchwood Court, Derby, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2650 sqft
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement PRE-LEASING NOW Rent: $2,100/mth Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee:
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
1707 Evergreen Ct.
1707 Evergreen Court, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Derby Duplex - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,700 SQFT Central air Finished basement Washer/dryer hook ups 2 car garage Derby schools Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1200.00 rent 1000.00 deposit 35.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2909 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasantview
1 Unit Available
814 N Georgie Ave
814 North Georgie, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$840
Ready for you to call home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ceiling fans throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Central heat and air, full laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and pantry. Newer paint, blinds, & tile. Very nice home.
Results within 1 mile of Derby
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Southwind
1 Unit Available
3350 E Sunflower
3350 E Sunflower Dr, Sedgwick County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1102 sqft
New 3BR 2BA 1/2 Duplex with a 2 car attached garage. Home has an open concept. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Lawn care included. Move in ready November 9th. Neighborhood is located just south of Clifton and Vassar. Derby school district.
Results within 5 miles of Derby
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Haysville
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
1169 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
6895 S. Broadway lot # 246
6895 South Broadway Avenue, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
960 sqft
Haysville Area - 12 by 80 Modular Home Central Heat/Air Haysville School District Washer/Dryer Hook ups 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lot Rent included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764291)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
4710 E. Mt. Vernon
4710 East Mount Vernon Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$595
4710 E. Mt. Vernon Available 07/01/20 ****Remodeled 1 bedroom ***** - Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Tenants pay electric only!! Washer/Dryer hook ups in the shared basement with storage locker access. $595.00 Rent $400.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South City
1 Unit Available
1614 Tulsa Street East
1614 Tulsa Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1614-tulsa-st-e-wichita-ks-67216-usa-unit-1/b5451fd9-c63b-4d18-9232-359b1cd3d966 (RLNE5836181)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Haysville
1 Unit Available
182 N Marlen Dr
182 Marlen Drive, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1976 sqft
3BR 2BA in Haysville with a finished basement and fenced backyard. This is a large home with a lot of finished square footage. Rent is $975/month and the deposit is $975. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Please beware of scammers.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Haysville
1 Unit Available
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
South Seneca
1 Unit Available
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community! Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
East Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
1645 Windsor St
1645 Windsor Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
908 sqft
This SE home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is conveniently located near Woodlawn & Harry Street. Kitchen has frig, stove, and dishwasher, and laundry room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors. Freshly painted. 1 car attached garage with opener.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2250 Oliver - 1
2250 S Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
First Month's Free! Move-in Special! 2 BR Apartment For Rent. Ashley Lane Apartments. 2 BR/1 BA apartment for rent with swimming pool, coin-op W/D, meeting room. Water/sewer/trash included. Some pets allowed. Managed by Zoul Properties.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
1942 S Dellrose
1942 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$765
773 sqft
1942 S Dellrose Available 05/01/20 - 2 bed 1 bath 773 SQFT Unfinished basement NEW WINDOWS! NO SECTION 8 765.00 rent 600.00 deposit 35.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable Call for showings! 316-260-2288 www.wichitarentals.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Mead
1 Unit Available
2112 E. Ward
2112 Ward Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
816 sqft
2112 E. Ward - Property Id: 252625 2112 E. Ward Wichita, KS Rent: $650.00 Deposit:$500.00 Pets: No pets Utilities: Residents shall pay all utilities including trash and total lawn care.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
5102 East Pawnee Street - 1
5102 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
807 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. W/D hookups with tons of storage in the basement. Fridge, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave provided. Off street parking (optional garage/storage $50/mo). Lawn care provided. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
2617 Victoria Street
2617 S Victoria Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
834 sqft
Coming Soon!! Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House with fenced back yard and one car attached garage. Fridge and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
5112 East Pawnee Street - 1
5112 E Pawnee St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
807 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. Bonus room/office and additional family room in the basement. W/D hookup and storage. Off street parking. Optional garage/storage area for $50/mo. Fridge, oven/range, dishwasher provided. Lawn care provided.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
2576 South Mosley Street
2576 S Mosley Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House. Fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen. Kitchen appliances include Fridge/Freezer and Oven Range. Washer/dryer hookups in separate laundry room. Large fenced in back yard with two sheds.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Derby, the median rent is $601 for a studio, $713 for a 1-bedroom, $948 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,287 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Derby, check out our monthly Derby Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Derby area include Wichita State University, and Friends University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Derby from include Wichita, Haysville, Valley Center, Maize, and Newton.