131 Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS

The cost of living here is relatively low (median price of $630), but it varies depending on which part of the city most tickles your fancy. The neighborhoods in Wichita are just as diverse as the people who live here, and as the birthplace of both Don Johnson and Buffalo Bill, you’ll soon agree that Wichita is no one trick pony.

Downtown: Everything Old is New Again. Just east of the Arkansas River lies what was once the city’s industrial center. These days, Downtown Wichita has gone through a major overhaul and has become the go-to neighborhood for 20-somethings and single people looking for a smaller “city” life. Home to some of the most popular landmarks (Century II, Garvey Center, Epic Center and Oldtown, to name a few), the entire area has recently been restored and these old landmarks and warehouses are being turned into apartment-style communities. A bustling neighborhood full of nightclubs, bars, restaurants and shops, renting here is ideal for the young or young at heart who fancy themselves “city dwellers.” Lofts and one and two bedroom apartments are the makeup of this hip, residential area.

Riverside: Just northwest of Downtown is the established, residential area of Riverside. The streets are lined with renovated Victorian homes, beckoning families and those looking for quaint, single family homes and apartments. The area is close to to Riverside Park and bike paths. Apartment living in this Wichita hood can cost anywhere from $400 -$900, depending on the size of the unit. Renting a home suitable enough for a family in the Riverside area (more than 3 bedrooms) can cost about a $1000/month. This area is also perfect for working professionals and younger couples looking to settle or find an old rental to restore. $$-$$$

College Hill: East of downtown, College Hill overlooks the downtown area and is comprised of a more middle aged crowd. Home to artsy folks and those who want a little piece of suburbia, this neighborhood is made up of single-family homes and a few apartment complexes. This end of town isn’t all about historic homes, as new condos mingle amidst older structures. The area offers plenty of shaded, tree lined streets for a nice bike ride.

Eastborough: A virtual city within the city, Eastborough is an excellent neighborhood consisting of many older homes. Eastborough does offer some apartment and townhome communities, but housing here tends to be in houses rather than apartment form. Housing and living costs are a bit higher here than in surrounding areas of Wichita and it’s exceedingly suburban. Many people flock to the area, restoring homes, while some residents have lived in this more “upscale” neighborhood in custom-built homes for years.