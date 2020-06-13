AL
131 Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS

Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
10 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
17 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$789
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$889
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
12 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
9 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$669
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Pine Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

South Central
1 Unit Available
504 W Pawnee St
504 West Pawnee Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
Nice, cozy home for rent. 2 bedrooms plus 1. New flooring, paint and blinds. Hardwood floors & carpet in the house. Stove included. Prefer no pet, if approved for a pet, pet rent and deposit will be added. Non smokers (RLNE2122843)

Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
2908 W 9th Street North
2908 West 9th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
2908 W 9th Street North Available 06/16/20 Recently Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in West Wichita! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Remodeled House in Indian Hills! Located in a Nice Neighborhood, this Home Features Vaulted Ceilings, Large Formal Dining room

South Central
1 Unit Available
1856 S. Laura St.
1856 Laura Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath on Large Corner Lot - Cute 2 bed 1 bath home on a large corner lot. This home features a large laundry/mud room and a 1 car detached garage. (RLNE5857976)

1 Unit Available
840 N Bedford Ct
840 North Bedford Court, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2522 sqft
840 N Bedford Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - Pre-Leasing Now!! 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement Every detail of

College Hill
1 Unit Available
422 S. Fountain
422 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$500
720 sqft
1 bedroom - College Hill Duplex - 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Appliances included - range and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer hookups. Tenants pay all utilities including trash and lawn.

Riverside
1 Unit Available
935 N Nims St 5
935 Nims Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID CUTE 1 BR 1 BTH BY RIVER - Property Id: 204532 Cute one bedroom apartment in the heart of Riverside.

Riverside
1 Unit Available
1327 n woodland
1327 Woodland Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 CUTE 2BR BRICK DUPLEX CLOSE TO RIVER IN RIVERSIDE - Property Id: 300053 Cute brick duplex in the heart of Riverside close to the river offstreet parking central heat with window AC very quiet must see Apply at TurboTenant:

Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
560 sqft
616 S Green Available 06/29/20 Adorable Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3233 S Illinois
3233 South Illinois Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1325 sqft
Newly Updated Townhome- 3 bdrm/2.5 bath - Property Id: 275447 Welcome to our spacious 3 level recently updated townhome. Enjoy this well maintained traditional floor plan with new flooring and neutral colors throughout.

South Central
1 Unit Available
1215 S Ellis
1215 Ellis Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
872 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home - Come and check out this adorable single family home.

South City
1 Unit Available
1614 Tulsa Street East
1614 Tulsa Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1614-tulsa-st-e-wichita-ks-67216-usa-unit-1/b5451fd9-c63b-4d18-9232-359b1cd3d966 (RLNE5836181)

Median Rent in Wichita

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wichita is $573, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $761.
Studio
$482
1 Bed
$573
2 Beds
$761
3+ Beds
$1,033
City GuideWichitaWelcome to Wichita: the largest city in Kansas.
General Renting Tips:
Most apartment complexes in Wichita allow cats and small dogs as roommates in exchange for a reasonably priced pet deposit. Unfortunately for Clifford, larger breed dogs require heftier deposits or are disallowed altogether. Most newer apartment complexes in the area provide tight security, requiring residents to swipe access cards or keys to both come and go. If you’re single and looking to move to Wichita and rent alone, this is an area perk worth looking into.

Which Wichita is Right for You?
The cost of living here is relatively low (median price of $630), but it varies depending on which part of the city most tickles your fancy. The neighborhoods in Wichita are just as diverse as the people who live here, and as the birthplace of both Don Johnson and Buffalo Bill, you’ll soon agree that Wichita is no one trick pony.

Downtown: Everything Old is New Again. Just east of the Arkansas River lies what was once the city’s industrial center. These days, Downtown Wichita has gone through a major overhaul and has become the go-to neighborhood for 20-somethings and single people looking for a smaller “city” life. Home to some of the most popular landmarks (Century II, Garvey Center, Epic Center and Oldtown, to name a few), the entire area has recently been restored and these old landmarks and warehouses are being turned into apartment-style communities. A bustling neighborhood full of nightclubs, bars, restaurants and shops, renting here is ideal for the young or young at heart who fancy themselves “city dwellers.” Lofts and one and two bedroom apartments are the makeup of this hip, residential area.

Riverside: Just northwest of Downtown is the established, residential area of Riverside. The streets are lined with renovated Victorian homes, beckoning families and those looking for quaint, single family homes and apartments. The area is close to to Riverside Park and bike paths. Apartment living in this Wichita hood can cost anywhere from $400 -$900, depending on the size of the unit. Renting a home suitable enough for a family in the Riverside area (more than 3 bedrooms) can cost about a $1000/month. This area is also perfect for working professionals and younger couples looking to settle or find an old rental to restore. $$-$$$

College Hill: East of downtown, College Hill overlooks the downtown area and is comprised of a more middle aged crowd. Home to artsy folks and those who want a little piece of suburbia, this neighborhood is made up of single-family homes and a few apartment complexes. This end of town isn’t all about historic homes, as new condos mingle amidst older structures. The area offers plenty of shaded, tree lined streets for a nice bike ride.

Eastborough: A virtual city within the city, Eastborough is an excellent neighborhood consisting of many older homes. Eastborough does offer some apartment and townhome communities, but housing here tends to be in houses rather than apartment form. Housing and living costs are a bit higher here than in surrounding areas of Wichita and it’s exceedingly suburban. Many people flock to the area, restoring homes, while some residents have lived in this more “upscale” neighborhood in custom-built homes for years.

Getting Around is Just as Easy as Clicking Your Heels:
Transportation in Wichita is primarily done by car. The city is large and fairly spread out, with drivers depending mostly on highways (Interstate 135 and Kansas Turnpike) to navigate around town. Despite highway usage, however, traffic congestion is nil, with the average commute time lasting about 16 minutes. For those who prefer to rely on public transportation, Wichita may not be for you. While there is public transportation, most residents rely on their own 4 wheels with the exception of those who reside in the Downtown area who may use the Q-Line Trolley to get to area bars, restaurants and businesses each and every evening.

Tornadoes and Snow and Sun. Oh, my!
Wichita weather basically covers all four seasons. Pack your rain boots and your galoshes because it rains here a lot. The winter is very cold and the summer can be very hot, so be sure your new apartment or home comes with a hard-working A/C unit and heating system.

Not all dirt roads, wheat fields and farm land, Wichita is a great place forthose looking to relocate and young professionals looking for a bit of city life. History meets the future in this Midwest melting pot. Pack your bags and follow the yellow brick road to Wichita: The Land of Ahs.

Rent Report
Wichita

June 2020 Wichita Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wichita Rent Report. Wichita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wichita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wichita rents held steady over the past month

Wichita rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wichita stand at $573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Wichita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wichita, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Wichita rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wichita, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wichita is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wichita's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Wichita.
    • While Wichita's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wichita than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Wichita.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Wichita?
    In Wichita, the median rent is $482 for a studio, $573 for a 1-bedroom, $761 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,033 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wichita, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Wichita?
    Some of the colleges located in the Wichita area include Wichita State University, and Friends University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Wichita?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wichita from include Ponca City, Haysville, Valley Center, Maize, and Newton.

