131 Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS📍
Most apartment complexes in Wichita allow cats and small dogs as roommates in exchange for a reasonably priced pet deposit. Unfortunately for Clifford, larger breed dogs require heftier deposits or are disallowed altogether. Most newer apartment complexes in the area provide tight security, requiring residents to swipe access cards or keys to both come and go. If you’re single and looking to move to Wichita and rent alone, this is an area perk worth looking into.
The cost of living here is relatively low (median price of $630), but it varies depending on which part of the city most tickles your fancy. The neighborhoods in Wichita are just as diverse as the people who live here, and as the birthplace of both Don Johnson and Buffalo Bill, you’ll soon agree that Wichita is no one trick pony.
Downtown: Everything Old is New Again. Just east of the Arkansas River lies what was once the city’s industrial center. These days, Downtown Wichita has gone through a major overhaul and has become the go-to neighborhood for 20-somethings and single people looking for a smaller “city” life. Home to some of the most popular landmarks (Century II, Garvey Center, Epic Center and Oldtown, to name a few), the entire area has recently been restored and these old landmarks and warehouses are being turned into apartment-style communities. A bustling neighborhood full of nightclubs, bars, restaurants and shops, renting here is ideal for the young or young at heart who fancy themselves “city dwellers.” Lofts and one and two bedroom apartments are the makeup of this hip, residential area.
Riverside: Just northwest of Downtown is the established, residential area of Riverside. The streets are lined with renovated Victorian homes, beckoning families and those looking for quaint, single family homes and apartments. The area is close to to Riverside Park and bike paths. Apartment living in this Wichita hood can cost anywhere from $400 -$900, depending on the size of the unit. Renting a home suitable enough for a family in the Riverside area (more than 3 bedrooms) can cost about a $1000/month. This area is also perfect for working professionals and younger couples looking to settle or find an old rental to restore. $$-$$$
College Hill: East of downtown, College Hill overlooks the downtown area and is comprised of a more middle aged crowd. Home to artsy folks and those who want a little piece of suburbia, this neighborhood is made up of single-family homes and a few apartment complexes. This end of town isn’t all about historic homes, as new condos mingle amidst older structures. The area offers plenty of shaded, tree lined streets for a nice bike ride.
Eastborough: A virtual city within the city, Eastborough is an excellent neighborhood consisting of many older homes. Eastborough does offer some apartment and townhome communities, but housing here tends to be in houses rather than apartment form. Housing and living costs are a bit higher here than in surrounding areas of Wichita and it’s exceedingly suburban. Many people flock to the area, restoring homes, while some residents have lived in this more “upscale” neighborhood in custom-built homes for years.
Transportation in Wichita is primarily done by car. The city is large and fairly spread out, with drivers depending mostly on highways (Interstate 135 and Kansas Turnpike) to navigate around town. Despite highway usage, however, traffic congestion is nil, with the average commute time lasting about 16 minutes. For those who prefer to rely on public transportation, Wichita may not be for you. While there is public transportation, most residents rely on their own 4 wheels with the exception of those who reside in the Downtown area who may use the Q-Line Trolley to get to area bars, restaurants and businesses each and every evening.
Wichita weather basically covers all four seasons. Pack your rain boots and your galoshes because it rains here a lot. The winter is very cold and the summer can be very hot, so be sure your new apartment or home comes with a hard-working A/C unit and heating system.
Not all dirt roads, wheat fields and farm land, Wichita is a great place forthose looking to relocate and young professionals looking for a bit of city life. History meets the future in this Midwest melting pot. Pack your bags and follow the yellow brick road to Wichita: The Land of Ahs.
June 2020 Wichita Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Wichita Rent Report. Wichita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wichita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Wichita rents held steady over the past month
Wichita rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wichita stand at $573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Wichita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Kansas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wichita, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
- Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).
Wichita rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Wichita, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wichita is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Wichita's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Wichita.
- While Wichita's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wichita than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Wichita.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.